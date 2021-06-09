Couple Marries in COVID Care Unit, Donates Cash Saved for Wedding

As the COVID-19 pandemic in India continues, one thing doesn't seem to stop-- weddings. While we might have come across many cases of people flouting COVID-19 rules to get married, right from inviting a large number of guests to holding large ceremonies, there are some who have celebrated their love in heartwarming ways too.

Amidst this, one case of a couple tying the knot in a covid centre in Maharashtra is a delightful exception. Aniket Vyavahare and Aarti Shinde, along with another couple, Rajshri Kale and Janardan Kadam decided to tie the knot in the Sharad Chandraji Pawar Arogya Mandir Covid Centre located in Parner, Ahmednagar. Not only that, they also donated a significant amount to the COVID care centre in addition to surgical masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, and other essentials.

They made a donation of Rs 37,000 to the centre, which was the money that they had saved for their actual wedding.

“The world is facing a major crisis because of the pandemic. There are many restrictions on such social gatherings such as weddings. Our people, the villagers are currently undergoing treatment at the Covid Centre and we decided to do something to cheer them up. Because of this we decided to marry here," said Aniket, one of the grooms, in a statement to News 18.

The centre was an initiative of the local MLA, Nilesh Lanka, who said, “These highly educated youths took this decision after they sought permission from their parents and tried to allay the fears of the patients."

Both the ceremonies took place with a strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and social-distancing rules.

