Couple in the Keys are in custody, linked to Jan. 6 attacks. Read documents for yourself

A Florida Keys couple in custody face charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington:

▪ Bryan Roger Bishop, 51, is accused of spraying a chemical irritant in the face of two Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officers who were trying to contain the riot, according to court documents released Monday.

▪ Tonya Bishop, 47, is accused of trespassing in the Capitol and faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and parading “and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.”

The FBI said two people were arrested in the Keys Monday night in connection with the attacks.

Here are the criminal complaints for each of them: