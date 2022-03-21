'A couple interesting days' ahead as Judge Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin

John Fritze and Dylan Wells, USA TODAY
·5 min read
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM318
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM318

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, faced senators Monday in the first day of a marathon series of hearings to determine whether she will make history as the first Black woman ever seated on the nation's highest court.

Democrats celebrated Jackson's historic nomination, noting her background as a former federal public defender and longtime federal judge who has the endorsement of both progressive groups but also jurists nominated by Republicans and law enforcement groups. Because of that, they said, she should win bipartisan support.

"If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and this grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years," Jackson told the committee.

"I decide cases from a neutral posture," she continued. "I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath."

Jackson sat silently for hours at the witness table for most of the day, her husband and two daughters over her left shoulder, as each senator ran through their opening statements. Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, occasionally smiled or took notes, but was otherwise silent as Democrats and Republicans sought to frame her background and record.

If confirmed, Jackson would replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.

Republicans signaled in their opening statements that Jackson will be confronted with a number of difficult issues when the question-and-answer sessions begin Tuesday.

Live: hearing updates: Cory Booker hails nomination as a moment of Black joy

Preview: What to watch for in Supreme Court nominee Jackson's hearing

Yet Republicans mainly trained their focus on prior nominees from GOP presidents, such as Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who they claimed were treated unfairly by Democrats. Kavanaugh's confirmation fight became a national spectacle in 2018 following allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct that surfaced after his initial round of hearings. Kavanaugh denied the allegations and was narrowly confirmed.

"Your hearing will feature none of that disgraceful behavior," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was closely watched heading into the hearing as a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2024. "No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits. No one is going to ask you with mock severity, 'Do you like beer?'"

The political dynamics in play were significantly different this time as the committee gaveled in: For starters, Jackson's confirmation would not upset the conservatives' 6-3 advantage on the high court. For another, the conflict in Ukraine and high levels of inflation have competed with the historic nomination for the nation's attention.

That's part of the reason Republican senators were eager to keep the temperature low. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he had questions about Jackson's judicial philosophy but also said he thought Jackson was "honest and forthcoming" in their meeting before the hearing and that she has "the right temperament."

The hearings will last through Thursday and the real fireworks may be on display Tuesday and Wednesday, when senators will be able to press Jackson with questions.

Jackson, who has been confirmed by the Senate three times before, is the most experienced of any recent Supreme Court nominee with the Senate process. She was confirmed to her current position on the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago, and picked up three Republican votes on the Senate floor.

The Miami-native and Harvard-educated attorney clerked for the man she would replace, Associate Justice Breyer. Jackson, 51, previously served as a federal trial court judge.

"Today is a proud day for America," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill. "We’ve come a long way since 1790."

Like most modern-day nominees to the Supreme Court, experts predict the votes for Jackson are likely already set – assuming no surprises emerge. Democrats narrowly control the Senate and most recent Supreme Court candidates have picked up at most two or three votes from the party opposite the nominating president.

In one of Monday's most intense moments, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pressed Jackson on criticism that has emerged that as a judge she consistently handed down sentences for child pornography possession charges that were below the guidelines recommended by the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency.

White House officials and experts have pushed back, noting that the majority of sentences for that crime come in under the guidelines, regardless of the judge. That trend follows a years-old debate about the guidelines for child pornography offenses and whether they are too harsh. Hawley said he believes they are not and that it's fair to debate.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL) (R) watches as Ranking Member Charles Grassley (R-IA) delivers remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 21, 2022.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL) (R) watches as Ranking Member Charles Grassley (R-IA) delivers remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 21, 2022.

"I'll just be honest, I can't say that I agree with that," said Hawley, a former attorney general in Missouri who is widely considered a GOP presidential candidate in 2024. "The amount of child pornography in circulation has absolutely exploded."

As she did through most of the hearing, Jackson sat in silence as Hawley spoke. She did not directly address the issue during her remarks.

One possible GOP vote in Jackson's favor, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared peeved at the fact that Biden didn't ultimately choose a different candidate, a federal judge from his home state who had bipartisan support, Judge J. Michelle Childs. Childs was on Biden's shortlist but Jackson had been considered the frontrunner from the beginning.

"All of my professional experiences, including my work as a public defender, and as a trial judge, have instilled in me the importance of having each litigant know that the judge in their case has heard them whether or not their arguments prevail in court," Jackson said. "During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country. And the Constitution and the rights that make us free."

In one of the few instances in which Republicans discussed Jackson's race, Graham predicted the GOP would be accused of racism if senators asked Jackson hard questions. Nodding to Hawley, Graham said his questions about Jackson's time as District Court judge, including her sentencing, was "very fair game" for the hearings.

"It's gonna be a couple interesting days," he said.

Contributing: Rick Rouan, Phillip M. Bailey, Kevin McCoy, David Jackson, Chelsey Cox

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ketanji Brown Jackson: Historic confirmation hearing begins

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bids raised to take ownership of Chelsea from Abramovich

    The public lobbying to be chosen as a preferred bidder for Chelsea stepped up on Monday as increased offers were being mulled by bankers tasked with selling the English Premier League club for sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich. British property tycoon Nick Candy revealed he “significantly” increased the amount offered, having already submitted a bid of more than 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) for the club on Friday to the New York-based bank the Raine Group, overseeing the process. Abramovich is being forced to sell the reigning world and European champions after he was sanctioned in Britain and his assets were frozen as part of a crackdown on oligarchs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked