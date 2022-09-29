TikTok debates couple taking 'breakup weekend getaway' 2 weeks before officially splitting: 'Cannot think of anything worse'

In The Know by Yahoo

A couple’s “breakup weekend getaway” is going viral on TikTok and sparking a debate.

TikToker @tovahparpar posted about spending a weekend cuddling with her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend. Not only did they plan to break up in a couple of weeks, but they also vacationed together to process the situation. Some people loved the idea; others despised it.

“Me and my boyfriend are breaking up in 2 weeks. We went on a beautiful breakup weekend getaway,” the caption read. “We cuddled in this spot for 4 hours reminiscing. We talked about all of our fears, our plans for healing, and what we hope for our future. It was heartbreaking and healing all at once.”

In a previous video, she explained that when she was supposed to move in with her boyfriend when she ended up having to move to a new city.

“It won’t hurt this bad forever, right?” the caption added.

While the video racked up 4.3 million views, the unconventional tactic got a mixed reaction from the peanut gallery on TikTok.

“This is so mature and considerate, just lovely,” a user said.

“Cannot think of anything worse than this,” a person added.

“We did this — it made us realize how much we love each other so we ended up not breaking up at the end,” someone shared.

“We did this, the mature ending, even got a few coffee /lunch meetings to check mental health. No trauma or emotional scars, I wish this to everyone,” another added.

“I changed the locks and put all his stuff in bin bags and left it on the doorstep for when he got home from work,” a TikToker replied.

The post Couple goes on ‘breakup weekend getaway’ 2 weeks before officially splitting appeared first on In The Know.

