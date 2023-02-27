Couple Falls in Love and Gets Married After Chance Meeting at Cracker Barrel: 'Meant to Be'

Josh and Rebekah Rivera get engaged in front of a Cracker Barrel in Mesa, AZ. on August 14, 2021

When Josh Rivera stopped at a Cracker Barrel on Sept. 1, 2020, he got his usual lunch — with a side of love.

While waiting for a table at the Casa Grande, Ariz. eatery — where he always orders roast beef, two sides of mac n' cheese, carrots, buttermilk biscuits with grape jelly and a Coca-Cola — Rivera, 38, took a seat in one of the rocking chairs on the restaurant's front porch. Moments later, Rebekah Facciuto just happened to sit down next to him.

"We started talking while we were sitting there and decided that we wanted to continue the conversation over lunch," Facciuto, 36, tells PEOPLE. "It was an instant connection."

The pair wound up on a first date that day, which took them both by surprise.

Josh and Rebekah Rivera’s wedding reception in in Tucson, AZ.on November 7, 2021

"After we had lunch together, I had the weirdest feeling – I missed Rebekah right away," Rivera says. "I had never felt that way about someone I had just met before. I prayed, 'Please let me know this person, even if it doesn't go anywhere, please give me the privilege of knowing this person because I really like who she is.'"

After their impromptu date, Rivera didn't want the day to end.

"When I found out Rebekah was a celloist, I knew I had to use the surround sound system in my brand-new car to try and impress her with a new cello song I had just heard," he recalls. "So, as we left the restaurant, I asked if she would like to listen to this new song with me and to my surprise, she said yes!"

Josh and Rebekah Rivera get engaged in front of a Cracker Barrel in Mesa, AZ. on August 14, 2021

From there, the pair exchanged information and started to talk more and more each day. "Rebekah invited me into her world and as we got closer, our love for each other grew. We developed a friendship and a gradual trust, ultimately leading to me asking Rebekah out."

Nearly a year after their first meeting, Rivera, who works as a chaplain and a youth pastor, popped the question to Facciuto, a music teacher, in front of family and friends including Facciuto's daughter Elise, on August 14, 2021.

"There was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to propose to Rebekah at Cracker Barrel," he says. "I started to get lovesick after my first encounter with her and Cracker Barrel played such a huge part in that feeling, I knew I had to propose to her at the same place we met and fell in love."

What is shown in the photograph – Rebekah Rivera’s baby shower at Cracker Barrel in Mesa, AZ

Adds Facciuto: "My favorite part was watching the love of my life get down on one knee to be my forever person. I do admit that Josh being as handsome as he is didn't hurt either!"

The couple married twice, first they exchanged vows in a church on September 5, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz., and later read handwritten vows in a hot air balloon on Nov. 5.

Josh and Rebekah’s baby boy, River Rivera.

"We are reminded each day of our vows and how much love we share for each other," says Rivera. "Those words we said once in a church and again in a hot air balloon come to fruition every time we are together. We learn something new about each other every day and are grateful to be by each other's sides through all the challenges life throws at us."

The newlyweds welcomed their son, River Rivera, on August 5, 2022. The baby shower was held at Cracker Barrel.

"We don't believe in luck, but we do believe that meeting that one day in September was meant to be," says Rivera. "We will always remember that special moment on Cracker Barrel's front porch in the rocking chairs."