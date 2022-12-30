Couple donates 27 acres to protect at-risk species, rare forest in N.B.

·4 min read
Alice Reed and Bob Bancroft say they are relieved to know their former land is protected. (Submitted by Stephanie Merrill - image credit)
Alice Reed and Bob Bancroft say they are relieved to know their former land is protected. (Submitted by Stephanie Merrill - image credit)

Bob Bancroft and Alice Reed have given away 27 acres of their land in New Brunswick.

And they couldn't be happier about it.

That land, located in Gagetown, is now a nature preserve and will be protected forever by Nature Trust New Brunswick, a non-profit land conservation organization.

Bancroft, a biologist from Nova Scotia and a regular guest on CBC's Maritime Noon, said he and his wife Alice found the land by chance when they began looking for a property in Gagetown in 2015 so they could live near their friends for a part of the year.

Submitted by Stephanie Merrill
Submitted by Stephanie Merrill

They have a boat at the Gagetown Marina they they use to travel up and down the St. John River, but it's not ideal for long-term living.

"Although we can stay on it for three or four days, it's small so we decided we better have a land base," Bancroft told Shift.

"We were really lucky, we just found this property next to our friends … that fit the bill really nicely right within the village of Gagetown."

One day in 2016 when Bancroft and Reed were working to build a campsite on their land, he decided to explore the depths of the property for the first time.

Submitted by Bob Bancroft
Submitted by Bob Bancroft

"I came upon this amazing floodplain … a lot of the trees were about 30 meters apart, but their canopy shaded them from the afternoon sun so they were catching all of the solar rays," he said.

Bancroft said what was most significant about the forest, filled with silver maples, is that they appeared to never have been cut down.

He said it's rare in New Brunswick to find trees that haven't been cut down three or four times.

"Later that day I grabbed Alice and I said, 'Well you've got to go see what we have here.'"

He was amazed to find the land was home to a host of species, including moose, fox, bears, otters and at least two kinds of turtles — the snapping variety and the wood turtle.

He also found a creek that flows into Harts Lake, an important spawning place for the speckled trout.

Submitted by Bob Bancroft
Submitted by Bob Bancroft

Bancroft said he quickly discovered their land served as a refuge for because of areas around it that have either been clear cut or developed.

"It's interesting because these big tall pines, the bears would get up in them on a windy day just to cool off … it's like air conditioning up there," he said.

"The creek is beautiful, the beavers have managed it for thousands of years … the streams are filled with dams."

They decided they needed to protect this land and made contact with Nature Trust New Brunswick.

Bancroft and Reed donated 27.2 acres of their 34-acre lot, which is now officially protected as a nature preserve.

Submitted by Stephanie Merrill
Submitted by Stephanie Merrill

Stephanie Merrill, the CEO of Nature Trust New Brunswick, said the property is "a really special place."

"Bob and Alice's property is gorgeous. It is an example of old-growth forest, which we all know is becoming more and more rare in New Brunswick," said Merrill.

She said the silver maple floodplain forest found on the property is important for protecting river systems and flood control.

Merrill said the land also has wetlands, which are breeding grounds for birds and reptiles.

The process of donating land

Nature Trust has been working to protect New Brunswick land since 1987, according to its website.

Submitted by Bob Bancroft
Submitted by Bob Bancroft

It says it has conserved more than 11,000 acres of land across more than 70 sites.

Merrill said a lot of work goes into certifying land as a nature preserve and protecting the land for years afterward.

"Conserving private land is really rewarding and, of course, is a lot of work and a really big decision," said Merrill.

"This is a long commitment by us and the families."

Nature Trust must first determine whether land is ecologically significant, whether it is supportive of at-risk species or includes unique features, including wetlands, bogs or floodplain forests.

From there, a conversation is had about what the owners of the land would like to see protected, and how much of the property would be donated.

"There are a lot of options … we can tailor the options to the individual's or family's needs," said Merrill.

Once land is protected, it is monitored and cleaned up by members of Nature Trust and any trails on the land are maintained for public use.

The organization completes surveys to understand plants, birds and other species on the preserve.

"We keep track of how the protected land is providing habitat and how we may be seeing changes to species observations over time thanks to the newly conserved land," said Merrill.

She said New Brunswick is still behind in land protection on the national scale.

The national average for protected land is 13.5 per cent, Merrill said.

Latest Stories

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2

    VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha

  • Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69

    Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69. The Washington Post reported that Payne died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. The longtime soccer executive was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder in 2021. “Kevin cared deeply about this sport and the people involved in it,” said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. “Hi

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.