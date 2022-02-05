Couple And Their Dog Rescued After 2 Months Stuck In Snowed-In Cabin

Two people and their small dog were rescued via helicopter earlier this week after spending nearly two months stuck in a remote cabin in Northern California.

The couple, whose names have not been released, called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1, saying they were “running low on food,” a press release from the agency said.

They were taking care of the property for someone else and had been stranded there since Dec. 6. While they had managed to physically get out of the cabin, they were still unable to leave due to heavy snow and fallen trees on the roads, Jared Boothe of the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations told The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Times noted that, by late December, the region the cabin was in had gotten at least 15 feet of snow.

CHP Air Operations performed the helicopter rescue and posted aerial footage of the cabin on social media.

The couple and their dog were all successfully transported to safety.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

