Couple break into church on first date to play piano — and steal Bibles, TN cops say

A young couple’s first date ended in arrest after police say they broke into a Tennessee church to play the piano.

A 19-year-old female and 20-year-old male were recorded on surveillance cameras entering the Indian Lake Peninsula Church through an unlocked door at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, Henderson Police said in a statement.

The couple had allegedly just met on social media, WKRN Nashville reported.

“Both of the subjects admitted to detectives that they were looking for a piano to play because both of them play the piano,” Detective Stephan Fye told WKRN. “They knew churches had pianos so they were looking for an unlocked church to go to to play the piano.”

Before leaving, according to a statement from the church posted on Facebook, the couple stole a set of drumsticks, four Bibles and a collection plate. The church added that the door “didn’t get closed all the way” and will be fixed.

The church leaders did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for further comment, but their online statement said they “have care and concern for the individual lives of these people” and asked members to “please be praying for them.”

Police told WKRN that they tracked down the couple by identifying the young woman’s orange Mustang, which had been recorded in surveillance footage pulling into the Indian Lake Peninsula Church parking lot.

The church said they didn’t want to press charges, but Hendersonville police arrested and charged the couple with burglary and theft. They are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14, 2022.

Hendersonville is a northeastern suburb of Nashville.

