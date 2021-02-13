Couple arrested on suspicion of murdering one-year-old boy they were adopting
A couple have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a one-year-old boy they were due to adopt.
A 34-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, from Barrow, were detained following the child’s death on 6 January, police confirmed.
They were arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child and two counts of assault.
Police had received a report from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) regarding an incident at a house in Barrow.
The child was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital from Furness General Hospital for specialist medical care due to his critical condition but he died the following day.
Cumbria County Council said the baby was being looked after by the couple who were set to adopt him, the BBC reports.
The council has asked for an independent safeguarding review of the case.
The couple have been released on bail while police investigate the incident.
Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden said: “Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a one-year-old boy in Barrow.
“On 6th January, police received a report from NWAS regarding an incident at a property in Barrow.
“The child was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital from Furness General Hospital for specialist medical care due to his critical condition. Sadly, the young boy passed away on the afternoon of the 7th January."
Det Ch Supt Holden added: "An investigation is underway by a dedicated team of detectives and other specialists in order to establish the full circumstances of the death in full consultation with the Coroner.
“A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Barrow, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing and allowing the death of a child and two counts of assault/ill treatment/neglect/abandon a child/young person to cause unnecessary injury.
“Both have since been released on police bail, whilst detectives investigate the full circumstances.”