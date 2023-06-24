Couple arrested after children sent to school ‘covered with bedbugs and cockroaches’

An Ohio couple has been arrested after their three children allegedly arrived at school covered in bedbugs.

Miranda Campbell, 32, and Jason Goodspeed, 39, have been charged with child endangering after officials with the Youngstown City School District reported the May incident to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.

School authorities described in an email obtained by local news station WFMJ that the kids were reportedly covered in bedbugs, with cockroaches crawling out of their bags.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The school said the children showed up at school in that condition several days, and each time, they were given clean clothes to change into. After they were alerted, law enforcement conducted a wellness check at the children’s residence.

At the home, they found a large infestation of cockroaches and bedbugs that prevented them from checking the basement. Police also removed several animals from the home, which led to a charge of failure to register a dog that Ms Campbell has pleaded guilty to.

The property was condemned as it is not safe to be occupied.

Miranda Campbell, 32, and Jason Goodspeed, 39, have been charged with child endangering (Mahoning County Sheriff's Office)

Officers also noted in an incident report that even before they arrived at the home, they could smell the stench from the sidewalk.

The parents reportedly said they had been trying to get rid of the infestation to no avail.

Ms Campbell claimed she was never contacted by the school district regarding the children’s condition.

The children are currently under the care of a family member.