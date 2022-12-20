Couple Who Adopted Their Biological Children Say a Family Christmas at Home 'Has Always Been Our Dream'

Tammy Myers The Myers family (from left: Ellison, Tammy, Eames, Corryn and Jordan) in 2022

Christmas came early this year for the Myers family, whose lengthy legal battle over the parents' adoption of their own biological children ended less than two weeks ago.

"I still pinch myself and say, 'Oh my gosh, we adopted our children,'" mother of three Tammy Myers, 41, tells PEOPLE. "I'm still in disbelief."

As PEOPLE previously reported, Tammy and her husband Jordan, 39, finalized the adoption of their 23-month-old twins Eames and Ellison — who were born Jan. 11, 2021, via a gestational carrier — on Dec. 8. That gave the Grand Rapids, Mich., couple and their 10-year-old daughter Corryn the greatest gift any of them could ask for: relief.

"Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," Tammy told PEOPLE earlier this month. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal, and this craziness has all led to this special moment."

As soon as the fight was over, Tammy says the whole family "got some sleep and felt like a weight had been lifted."

The years-long burden of having to adopt their biological children began as Tammy was battling breast cancer. Following the birth of their daughter Corryn, the couple wanted to expand their family — but due to the cancer treatments she endured, Tammy was unable to carry any more children, so they chose surrogacy.

Tammy Myers

RELATED: Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

"It almost feels like — and I joked with Jordan — I made it through cancer and that long, drawn out process, and years later I still look back and think, 'Holy crap, did I actually have cancer?' It's still a wow moment, and I feel the exact same way about this," Tammy says. "It was so traumatic, so crazy, so unbelievable on every level."

Although the couple had the full support of their surrogate Lauren — who is now godmother to the twins, and whose husband Jonathan is their godfather — Michigan's 1988 Surrogate Parenting Act makes compensated surrogacy illegal for carriers and intended parents. Even if a surrogate isn't compensated, the law means any agreement made between parties wouldn't be recognized in court.

"We are so relieved that our adoption process is over," says Tammy, who is now focused on a having a festive family Christmas.

Tammy and Jordan Myers The Myers family (from left): Corryn, Eames, Tammy, Jordan and Ellison

PEOPLE spoke exclusively to the Myerses last year and learned some of their holiday traditions. Making gingerbread houses, delivering cookies to their neighbors, and cutting down their own tree will all be a part of their Christmas again this year. Plus, they're adding a few new activities to the list.

RELATED: Parents Fighting to Adopt Their Own Babies Are Thrilled for Their First Christmas as a Family of 5

As it's currently looking a lot like Christmas in Grand Rapids due to the weather, the family recently hopped in the car, cranked up the holiday music, and drove around to see the lights — which Jordan says was "a fun thing to do to get in the spirit."

They're also helping others have a happy holiday, buying presents for a single mother, her newborn baby and her 3-year-old toddler, whom they met through Jonathan, the husband of their surrogate, Lauren.

"She's starting over, so we're getting her a bed for her three-year-old, a freezer for her breast milk — basic necessities," Tammy says of the single mom. "Corryn is getting involved. I've recruited her and Jordan to help wrap presents with the hope of instilling [the spirit of giving back] in Corryn."

Tammy Myers

For the actual holiday, it'll just be the family of five.

On Christmas Eve, they'll all get into matching pajamas and let the kids open one gift, which is "always a little Christmas book that we read as their bedtime story, and then go to bed," Tammy says.

"On Christmas morning we have a breakfast casserole that is so fattening we only make it for Christmas," she continues. "Corryn is excited for that and will help me make it the night before. It'll cook while we do presents, and we'll have a fire and coffee. I have tea, Corryn has hot cocoa, and we'll chill, as much as we can with two crazy toddlers."

Tammy and Jordan Myers Twins Ellison and Eames

As the kids open gifts on Christmas morning, Jordan will set up the video camera and capture all the splendor.

The twins' big surprise this year is a playhouse. Tammy and Jordan are turning it into a little market, branding it with a hanging sign that will read "E and E's Market," complete with little bags, aprons and shopping carts.

"It's a little overkill," Jordan says of the elaborate gift.

Ellison will also get baby dolls, stuffed animals and Daniel Tiger and Mickey Mouse gifts. "She's obsessed with Mickey and won't put it down," Tammy says.

Eames "is really into cars and trucks" and will be getting a wooden set, Tammy says, though she admits he'll probably just "be into the [wrapping] paper."

Tammy and Jordan Myers Ellison, Corryn and Eames

Corryn was excited to pick out gifts for the twins at Target, as well as items for her mom and dad. Tammy says her 10-year-old daughter is like "a teenager all of the sudden" and has asked for acrylic nails, beauty products for facials, a silk robe to wear to her "spa," and a bucket hat.

"She's such a fashionista," Tammy says. But, she adds, her eldest still believes in Santa and loves her elf Ralphie, so "we're making it extra magical this year."

RELATED: This Michigan Family Is Fighting to Adopt Their Own Twins, Born via Surrogate: 'They're Trying to Tear Us Apart'

Through more than a decade of marriage, Tammy and Jordan say they've spent many Christmases worrying about cancer, finding a way to expand their family and, more recently, the twins' adoption being finalized. Now, finally, they look forward to a peaceful holiday.

Tammy Myers From left: Eames, Corryn and Ellison Myers

"This has always been our dream," Tammy says. "We finally have our family, and the extra, added stress we unfortunately had is gone. We plan to just disconnect and be a family this Christmas. We don't have to worry about anything else for the first time in eight years. We didn't know if we'd ever get to this stage, and being here now is extra special, just being at home with the five of us."

Then, come 2023, the Myers will be back fighting — not to adopt their own children, but to make sure no other Michigan family ever has to face a similar ordeal. The couple say they will continue working with lawmakers and advocating for the passage of four state senate bills aimed at changing the Michigan's surrogacy laws.

"The best Christmas gift we could ask for was having the adoption finalized — it made our Christmas," Tammy says. "Going forward, the best way to start 2023 will be [passing] these laws."

