Is Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Coupa Software Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of April 2020 Coupa Software had US$686.1m of debt, an increase on US$177.6m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$705.8m in cash, so it actually has US$19.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Coupa Software's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Coupa Software had liabilities of US$411.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$614.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$705.8m and US$90.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$230.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Coupa Software's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$19.7b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Coupa Software boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Coupa Software can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Coupa Software reported revenue of US$428m, which is a gain of 50%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Coupa Software?

Although Coupa Software had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$52m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. The good news for Coupa Software shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Take risks, for example - Coupa Software has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

