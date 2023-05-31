County on its way to offset climate change

Summer’s upon us and Haliburton County is getting warmer, wetter, and wilder.

But hold on. Allow me to give some context for that lede sentence.

The county and the planet is getting warmer, wetter, and wilder by way of global warming’s ill effects.

Higher average temperatures and more extreme heat waves are common. That’s the warm.

We have extreme rainfall more often. That’s the wetter. But there are also longer dry spells between the torrential events.

And, globally, storm events have gotten ... well, wilder.

Haliburton County council got a look at the latest draft of its Community Climate Action Plan during its regular meeting May 24.

Korey McKay, the county’s climate change coordinator, said climate change is a global issue, but it makes sound sense to address it at the local level. Municipalities have to deal most with climate impacts and they also influence as much as half of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Through things like land use and transportation planning,” she said.

While addressing climate action requires an upfront investment, it’s often more costly down the road to not try to take action, she said.

“For every dollar that’s invested in some of the most important climate adaptation measures, you can save $13 to $15 in the long term,” McKay said.

Haliburton County is rich in wetlands and forests, and it’s important that those assets are protected. And the solutions to climate change already exist.

“We just have to find ways to rapidly deploy them and make them more accessible to people,” McKay said.

Haliburton County and its four lower tier municipalities established a three-phased climate change planning process in 2019.

Phase 1 included corporate mitigation and involves reducing greenhouse gas emissions across municipal operations. Corporate greenhouse gas emissions were measured, targets to reduce those emissions were set, and action plans were approved in the fall of 2020.

Corporate adaptation in Phase 2 involves reducing the impacts of climate change across municipal operations and services. Local climate impacts were evaluated, vulnerability and risk assessments were undertaken, and an action plan was

Community mitigation and adaptation, the bones of Phase 3, involves creating a long-term strategic roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build climate resilience to more extreme and variable weather, and protect natural assets across the county.

Haliburton County’s Committee of the Whole recommended on Oct. 13, 2021, that council direct staff to proceed with the development of a Community Climate Action Plan.

On Jan. 26, 2022, county council approved a draft framework as a basis for community engagement for the action plan.

Staff presented the results of the first community engagement to council on July 20, 2022. The results of the second community engagement to Committee of the Whole were presented on March 8.

McKay said it’s important to note that some people are more vulnerable to climate change’s impacts. Just consider extreme heat and how it torments seniors, people with certain pre-existing health conditions, and people who work outside for a living.

The first strategy to offset climate change locally is to park the personal vehicle. But Haliburton County is a geographically vast area.

The second strategy is to adopt zero emission vehicles. That can be facilitated through expanding awareness of them and building an inventory of local vehicle charging stations.

The third strategy has homes, cottages, and work places being retrofitted for energy efficiency.

Low carbon in new developments is encouraged as part of the fourth strategy. McKay said building with energy efficiency in mind is less expensive than retrofitting later on.

The fifth strategy involves adopting an approach toward local low carbon energy production.

Finally, the draft calls for a sixth strategy. And that’s to protect the county’s natural assets.

“The plan will be most successful if we collaborate with other organizations in the community as well as beyond the community,” she said.

Councillor Cecil Ryall, the deputy mayor in Algonquin Highlands, said Haliburton County is a recreational vehicle destination. Snowmobiles, boats, all-terrain vehicles are gasoline-powered and the people who ride them are drawn to the region.

Ryall asked how combating climate change can be reconciled with local tourism industry pursuits.

“A lot of the actions in the draft plan focus on education and awareness,” McKay said.

There’s an organization called Plug’n Drive that will bring electric vehicles to a community for people to test drive. Eventually, she said, that may expand to such recreational vehicles as snowmobiles and all-terrain bikes.

Regarding boating, she suggested promoting paddling as opposed to motorized watercraft.

McKay said a draft terms of reference for a climate change advisory group will soon be brought to council.

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Minden Times