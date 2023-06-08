County of Stettler approves subdivision, bigger lot for new home

The County of Stettler Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) approved boosting the size of a lot so it can be sold and developed for a new residence. The decision was made at the May 24 regular meeting of the MPC.

The MPC is comprised of members of county council and chaired by Coun. James Nibourg.

Councillors heard a report by Director of Planning and Development Craig Teal who presented an application from Dallas Tudor to take about two acres from one parcel at SE-10-37-21-W4M and add it to another parcel at the same location.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Documentation stated the property owner is Dave Gendre.

“The subject property is located approximately 16 kilometres northwest of the Village of Big Valley,” stated the staff memo. “The subject property abuts Range Road 21-2 to the east.

“The majority of the proposed 6.98 acre parcel is heavily treed and contains an open discharge system serving the SW 11 quarter section to the east.

Additionally, a water line crosses the proposed parcel to connect the house on the SW 11 to the water well located in the northwest of the SE 10.

“The area being subdivided from the SE 10 was used as cropland. The applicant is proposing to create a new dwelling on the west side/southwest corner of the proposed parcel.”

During his presentation Teal noted the parcel is located south of Erskine still in the Big Valley ward in an area of the County of Stettler that could be described as not having a completed road system.

Teal noted the proposed final parcel would be about seven acres, more than the preferred five.

He said the interesting issues in this application included the open sewer discharge located on the parcel in question which serves the neighbouring parcel and a water line that crosses the parcel in question.

Teal pointed out the proposed parcel doesn’t have an access, so the applicant proposed one not far from the neighbour’s residence.

Teal also stated that it appears some structures exist on or very near an undeveloped portion of 21-2’s road allowance.

Teal stated the subdivision, if approved, would include a number of standard conditions, plus some specific to this application including acknowledgment of the open discharge and water line and a license to occupy for developments on the road allowance.

Teal noted that if the 21-2 road allowance is ever developed any structures sitting on it will have to be moved.

“Not an ideal situation,” said Teal.

He added that he wasn’t sure of the County of Stettler's long range plans for that road allowance but proposed a road acquisition agreement with the property owner in any event.

Coun. Justin Stevens asked if the property owner was aware that if 21-2 is extended, the shelterbelt may be lost.

Chair Nibourg responded that anyone who is familiar with the area in question would know that road allowance is unlikely to be developed anytime soon.

Several councillors stated they had dozens if not hundreds of road allowances in their division higher in priority to be developed than 21-2.

Board members unanimously approved the subdivision application with the list of conditions as included.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review