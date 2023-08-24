County signs letter requesting intervention regarding WHMB

Wheatland County council voted to approve a letter signed by Reeve Amber Link to be sent to Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, Jason Nixon.

The discussion regarding the letter took place during the Aug. 15 regular meeting of Wheatland County council, in closed session, before the approval was voted on publicly.

Once the vote was passed, the letter was made publicly available via the Wheatland County website. It details concerns from the county regarding the Wheatland Housing Management Body.

Discussions regarding the letter were held in closed session due to concerns of potential for disclosure being harmful to intergovernmental relations.

County administration suggested in open session the potential harm to intergovernmental relations may have been destructive at all levels of government, including with municipalities the county regularly interacts with, as well as with the province.

Councillors Rick Laursen and Glenn Koester expressed opposition to holding the discussion in camera, but were defeated in a vote to remain in open session.

The county’s letter to Nixon details 13 concerns regarding governance practices of the Wheatland Housing Management Body.

“The issues highlighted underscore an urgent need for an external review and, if necessary, an intervention to ensure that good governance principles are upheld,” stated the county in the letter. “We trust in the commitment of the Government of Alberta to enhance the quality and effectiveness of governance across all public entities and eagerly await your response.”

The county explains in its letter the goal is to uphold transparency, accountability, and the best interests of the community, believing it imperative to ensure good governance practices within any public entity.

Additionally, the county states there is an urgent need for an external review and, if necessary, an intervention by the province.

Points noted within the letter include, but are not limited to, tarnishing the county’s reputation, improper conduct during meetings, suppression of government concerns, and member compensation concerns.

Regarding the Wheatland Housing Management Body, Koester was sanctioned by the county earlier this year regarding a Code of Conduct Violation complaint, and was subsequently removed from his position as board chair.

Despite details of the Code of Conduct Violation complaint remaining closed within the county, Koester has challenged the county’s decision and sanctions in court, which has made relevant documents and affidavits to be public knowledge.

This process remains before the courts, with the next session regarding the matter scheduled to take place in early 2024.

When County Council returned to open session from their discussion of the letter to Nixon, Koester requested a copy of the letter be forwarded to the Wheatland Housing Management Body, as well as a recorded vote.

The county’s vote to approve the signing of the letter was passed 4-3, with Koester, Laursen, and Coun. Shannon Laprise in opposition.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times