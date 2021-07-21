County Road 8/18 rehab approved

CORNWALL – A deteriorated section of the SDG Counties’ road network in South Dundas is finally going to be rehabilitated.

SDG County Council approved a $449,680 contract with Cornwall Gravel to rebuild the 1.1 kilometre section of road at its July 19 meeting.

County Engineer Ben deHaan told council that work being done will be similar in scope to a section of County Road 1 near South Mountain completed recently, where improvements were made to mitigate frost damage to the road.

While the 8/18 section of the road is being redone this year, Councillor Steven Byvelds (South Dundas) advocated for the county to look at repaving an additional 2.7 kilometres of CR 8. This would tie in the work being completed this year with a recently repaved section of the road through Froatburn.

“I just believe it is the right opportunity now,” Byvelds explained. “It is pretty rough – not as rough as the section we’re doing. We have lots of rough roads but it’s one of those opportunities where [the contractor] is already there.”

Councillor Tony Fraser (North Dundas) supported looking at adding the repaving to the scope of work for the county.

“It would serve us well to have the roads in SDG be recognized as good roads,” Fraser said. “There’s a lot of traffic in that area and much of the traffic is residents from outside of North and South Dundas. I think this is an opportunity that we should investigate.”

deHaan said that county staff will work with the contractor and bring a report back to council at its August meeting or sooner depending on when the contractor is set to begin work on the CR 8/18 section of road.

If council decides to move ahead with the additional 2.7 kilometres of CR 8, it will also have to find additional money to pay for it.

The bid from Cornwall Gravel put the initial project under budget, but the savings would only cover about 400 metres of additional road.

Based on the unit prices quoted by the contractor, deHaan told council the proposed addition to the project could cost up to $550,000. Work on the contracted section of the county road is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

