County ins and outs

With the 2024 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings and speculation for 2025 from all the counties.

Key to abbreviations: REL = released; RET = retired; YTH = from youth teams; UKP = born overseas, but has UK passport.

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2024 season are included on the 2024 list. A list of players who were unavailable for the One-Day Cup as they had been selected for The Hundred can be found here. Not included are players signed on short-term arrangements purely for non-competitive friendly matches.

28 September - Glamorgan spinner Prem Sisodiya retires

28 September - Nottinghamshire's Toby Pettman and Tom Loten retire

27 September - Middlesex wicketkeeper Robbie White retires

Derbyshire

Overseas players 2024: Blair Tickner (New Zealand), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Daryn Dupavillion (South Africa), Cam Fletcher (New Zealand)

Overseas players 2025: Caleb Jewell (Australia)

In: Martin Andersson (Middlesex)

Out: Sam Conners (Durham)

Durham

Overseas players 2024: David Bedingham (South Africa), Scott Boland (Australia), Ashton Turner (Australia), Peter Siddle (Australia), Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Neil Wagner (New Zealand), Chemar Holder (West Indies)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: Emilio Gay (Northamptonshire), Sam Conners (Derbyshire), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire)

Out: Michael Jones (Lancashire)

Essex

Overseas players 2024: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Daniel Sams (Australia), Eathan Bosch (South Africa)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: Ben Allison (Worcestershire)

Other news: Chief executive John Stephenson left at the end of the 2024 season to take up a similar position with Western Australia, with head coach Anthony McGrath becoming director of cricket.

Glamorgan

Overseas players 2024: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Mir Hamza (Pakistan), Fraser Sheat (New Zealand)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: Harry Podmore (RET), Prem Sisodya (RET)

Gloucestershire

Overseas players 2024: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Beau Webster (Australia)

Overseas players 2025: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)

In: none

Out: none

Hampshire

Overseas players 2024: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Michael Neser (Australia), Ben McDermott (Australia)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: Sonny Baker (Somerset)

Out: none

Kent

Overseas players 2024: Wes Agar (Australia), Beyers Swanepoel (South Africa), Xavier Bartlett (Australia), Charlie Stobo (Australia), Tom Rogers (Australia), Akeem Jordan (West Indies)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: none

Other news: Head coach Matt Walker stepped down at the end of the 2024 season.

Lancashire

Overseas players 2024: Nathan Lyon (Australia), Tom Bruce (New Zealand), Chris Green (Australia), George Dockrell (Ireland), Venkatesh Iyer (India), Anderson Phillip (West Indies)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: Michael Jones (Durham)

Out: Steven Croft (RET)

Leicestershire

Overseas players 2024: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Peter Handscomb (Australia), Marcus Harris (Australia), Ajinkya Rahane (India), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: none

Middlesex

Overseas players 2024: none

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: Ethan Bamber (Warwickshire), Martin Andersson (Derbyshire), Robbie White (RET)

Northamptonshire

Overseas players 2024: Prithvi Shaw (India), Chris Tremain (Australia), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Karun Nair (India), Matthew Breetzke (South Africa), Siddarth Kaul (India), Ashton Agar (Australia), Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: Dom Leech (Yorkshire), Arush Buchake (YTH), Aadi Sharma (YTH)

Out: Emilio Gay (Durham)

Nottinghamshire

Overseas players 2024: Dane Paterson (South Africa), Will Young (New Zealand), Ben Lister (New Zealand), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Kyle Verreynne (South Africa), Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: Travis Holland (YTH), Sam Seecharan (YTH), Tom Giles (YTH)

Out: Luke Fletcher (REL), Tom Loten (RET), Toby Pettman (RET)

Somerset

Overseas players 2024: Matt Renshaw (Australia), Migael Pretorius (South Africa), Riley Meredith (Australia), Brett Randell (New Zealand)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: Sonny Baker (Hampshire)

Surrey

Overseas players 2024: Kemar Roach (West Indies), Sean Abbott (Australia), Spencer Johnson (Australia), Sai Sudharsan (India), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: none

Possible signings: The Telegraph reports that seamer Matthew Fisher, who left Yorkshire at the end of the 2024 season, is set to join Surrey.

Possible departures: Spinner Amar Virdi says he is "potentially looking for another club" after two loan moves away from Surrey in 2024.

Other news: Director of cricket Alec Stewart stepped down at the end of the 2024 season.

Sussex

Overseas players 2024: Jayden Seales (West Indies), Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Daniel Hughes (Australia), Jaydev Unadkat (India)

Overseas players 2025: Daniel Hughes (Australia), Jayden Seales (West Indies, first block of County Championship games)

In: none

Out: none

Warwickshire

Overseas players 2024: Hassan Ali (Pakistan), Aamir Jamal (Pakistan), Michael Rae (New Zealand), Zak Foulkes (New Zealand)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: Ethan Bamber (Middlesex)

Out: Will Rhodes (Durham)

Worcestershire

Overseas players 2024: Nathan Smith (New Zealand), Jason Holder (West Indies), Hayden Walsh (West Indies), James Hartshorn (New Zealand), Logan van Beek (Netherlands)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: Ben Allison (Essex)

Out: Joe Leach (RET)

Yorkshire

Overseas players 2024: Shan Masood (Pakistan), Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Vishwa Fernando (Sri Lanka)

Overseas players 2025: TBC

In: none

Out: Matthew Fisher (REL), Dom Leech (Northamptonshire)

Other news: First-team coach Ottis Gibson left at the end of the 2024 season.

