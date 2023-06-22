County of Grande Prairie removes fire restriction

The County of Grande Prairie has lifted all its fire restrictions as of 3 p.m. today (June 19).

The county is urging residents to continue practicing extreme caution throughout the fire season.

The restrictions were removed due to the region's cooler temperatures and significant rainfall, removing the Fire Restriction placed on June 14.

“Residents are reminded that permits are required during the fire season. Burning is not permitted when winds reach, or are forecasted to reach, 12 km per hour or higher,” said the county in a media release.

County residents can find more information on safe burning practices, or to obtain a permit, call 780-532-9727 or visit countygp.ab.ca/fire.

The City of Grande Prairie removed its fire ban on June 14.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News