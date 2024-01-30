'County defeat would effectively seal relegation'

Livingston fan's voice

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

"We’re in the Championship at this rate".

The words of manager David Martindale after our latest humbling, this time at the hands of Premiership newcomers Dundee.

The majority of Livi fans have been thinking the same for weeks now. There was a subdued acceptance of our fate as we all trudged away after the 4-1 defeat to the Dens Park side.

Previously there had been a fair bit of vitriol from the stands after defeats, but things were pretty quiet as we slopped out of the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Davie’s press conferences leading up to the game talked about changes and resetting, so there was a freshness to the team selection. Initially, it paid off.

We played some of the best football I’ve seen from us in weeks. There was a couple of good early chances that, had we converted, a different result would have been a distinct possibility.

We’ll skip over missing ANOTHER penalty, as our conversion rate is getting beyond belief. Daft individual errors (again) cost us dearly. I think the worst one was scoring and then literally seconds after that goal, letting Dundee score again in an entirely preventable manner. Crazy.

There was plenty of effort from the players, they may be low on confidence but there was a determination there I liked. It just couldn’t be converted into anything meaningful in terms of goals. We’ll need all that determination and more to save our season.

We play fellow strugglers Ross County this week. It’s a must win, anything else and we’ll have more than one foot in the championship. We’ll be all but down.