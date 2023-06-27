County cricket’s relentless spin cycle has left England short of options

While Nathan Lyon prepares to play his 100th consecutive Test for Australia, England have opted to go to Lord’s without either of the two spinners grabbed in a hurried supermarket sweep after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series. Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed must watch from the sidelines when the second Ashes Test begins on Wednesday.

Magical as Moeen is, and exciting as Rehan will be, how did England get into a situation where Leach’s injury left them calling up a white-ball specialist without red-ball overs under his belt, who officially retired from Test cricket in 2021 and who had a sore spinning finger, and then, as cover for him, a young kid who has only played 10 Championship games? There should be a thick, nicely maturing layer of experienced county spinners, tap shoes laced in anticipation of the Ashes, waiting in line between Moeen, 36, and Ahmed, 18. Where have they gone?

Related: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England team for second Ashes Test

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The bewildering situation is perhaps best illustrated by looking at the current round of Championship cricket and playing spot the spinner. Division One leaders Surrey have two talented youngsters up their sleeves, Dan Moriarty and Amar Virdi, both 24. They are playing neither, preferring Will Jacks and his impressive all-round skills – as England did on their tour of Pakistan last year. Virdi, who made his Surrey debut at 18, hasn’t played a Championship game since July 2022, when he was sent out on loan to Lancashire.

The left-arm spinner Moriarty, who has been picked for just one Championship match this summer, has zipped north on loan to Headingley until the end of July, for potentially four Division Two games. He has been thrown in for the current game against Gloucestershire, with Yorkshire keen to add a left-armer to their attack. All of which has left Dom Bess, 25 and briefly flavour of the month with England, disgruntled.

Bess has now gone on loan to Edgbaston for one game after Warwickshire’s Danny Briggs picked up a hamstring injury. Bess has struggled for red-ball form this season and his game seems to have stagnated since his ill-timed move to Yorkshire. He took two wickets on the first day at Chelmsford, but was merrily tonked by Essex centurions Dan Lawrence and Tom Westley.

The Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, 26, he of the social media-friendly ripping leg-breaks, has also plateaued. He is leaving Lancashire at the end of this season to go to Kent, but is currently on loan to Durham, who are playing Leicestershire this week. That side contains his twin brother, slow-left armer Callum, who is leaving Grace Road at the end of the season to go to … Durham.

All of which might give the impression there is a set of young English spinners whose career development has hit a brick wall and are unsure of their role in the game. An impression that is uncannily close to the truth. As for the 33-year-old slow left-armer Liam Dawson, judged surplus to England requirements, he spent the first two days of this round making a century and then taking a very satisfying six wickets against Middlesex.

Andrew Strauss’s men’s high performance review, released last September, looked at how to encourage English spinners. Its number-crunching discovered that spinners bowl just 22% of overs in England – the lowest of any domestic system – compared to 41% internationally. “In domestic cricket it is possible to be successful, especially as a seamer, bowling at slower speeds with less accuracy than is required at Test level. This in turn diminishes the need for spinners,” the report concluded.

Story continues

Strauss’s review pointed a finger at the Dukes ball and suggested the trial of the Australian Kookaburra in county cricket. These are being put to the test during this current round of matches and again in July, with the hope the Kookaburra will also extend more games into the final day, coaxing spinners into action on a fourth-day wearing pitch.

Matt Parkinson, whose career has plateaued in recent times, is leaving Lancashire to join Kent at the end of the season. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The report also prescribed a reduction in the number of green seaming pitches, and suggested playing county cricket from May to September. This went alongside a proposed reduction in the number of Championship games, however, and that was not acceptable to the counties. Ultimately, it is the proliferation of white-ball cricket which has pushed red-ball matches into the spin-unfriendly extremities of the season. Throw in the Hundred’s August takeover and there is no real room for manoeuvre. Where spinners are concerned, English cricket has reaped what it has sown.

Simon Harmer’s career with Essex has shown that it is possible to flourish in county cricket as a top-level spinner, but he arrived almost fully formed. In his first season for Essex in 2017, he took 72 wickets at 19.19, and has pocketed over fifty scalps at an average below 25 every year since (with the exception of the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020).

In 2021 Harmer picked out Sussex’s off-spinner Jack Carson as one to watch, “he’s got that X-factor and a lot of potential.” Carson, now 22, finished asleading wicket-taker for Sussex in 2020 and 2021, but missed much of 2022 with a knee injury, winning a Lions call up that winter. Carson has already bowled in five Championship games this summer, but English cricket’s nasty habit of pushing young spinners into the limelight and then discarding them suggests he might be safer keeping his head down and learning his trade with Sussex.

Damning verdict on English cricket

English cricket suffers from “widespread and deep-rooted” racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination at all levels of the game and urgently needs reform, a landmark report has found.

The 317-page report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (Icec), which drew on evidence from more than 4,000 players, coaches, administrators and fans, also urges the sport to also face up to the fact “that it’s not banter or just a few bad apples” causing the problems.

It’s a dark day for English cricket. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Jonathan Liew reflects on the report, writing:

Doubtless many of the same people will now call for a line to be drawn under English cricket’s reign of shame. Sorry. Nobody gets to draw a line under this. Nobody gets to move on until everybody gets to move on. Nobody gets to plead “stick to cricket”. This stuff is cricket.

Raf Nicholson looks at the damning evidence of sexism:

For all that the ECB has bravely commissioned this report, and appears, to its credit, determined to take on board its findings, cultural change across a sport founded on centuries of misogyny will be far from straightforward to achieve.

There’s also a Q&A from Sean Ingle, plus Jim Wallace’s digested read of the report and a video explainer.

Quote of the week

“The other bloke, he’s a forgettable cricketer … A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kph) nude nuts, and he’s got a mouth from the south” – Ollie Robinson’s sweary send-off to Usman Khawaja at Edgbaston needles Australia legend Matthew Hayden into action.

Ollie Robinson after dismissing Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

Glitch in the system

When is a stat not a stat? When there is a glitch in Cricinfo’s data system – which there was during the second day of the Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge. The glitch led to Sky, TMS and (ahem) over-by-over reports even closer to home all making the same error – thinking that Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight had put together England’s highest second-wicket partnership in an Ashes Test.

In fact, that record still belongs to Rachael Heyhoe Flint and Enid Bakewell, for their 127 at Adelaide in 1968. The issue came as no surprise to John Leather (@_hypocaust on Twitter) who pointed out the mistake during the game, noting that it related to the lack of fall-of-wicket information on some ESPNcricinfo scorecards.

“This isn’t a case of the information being unknown, but of Cricinfo’s poorly maintained database,” he told the Guardian. “Cricket Archive’s scorecard shows Heyhoe Flint was the second wicket to fall. For this particular match, there are even freely available scans of the original scoresheets, featuring even more detail on the game, at womenscrickethistory.org.

“It’s true that not every gap in their database could be filled, but it could be much more complete than it currently is, thanks to the work of [tireless women’s cricket statistician] Marion Collin, whose dedication in collating it all means much of this information has been known and available for years.

Tammy Beaumont (left) with England captain Heather Knight during the Women’s Ashes Test. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“The fall of wicket/partnership issue is the most egregious, because [search tool] Statsguru gives no indication that the results users are being supplied with are incomplete or misleading,” Leather adds. “There’s no way that those tasked with maintaining the database can possibly use it very often for looking up information on women’s cricket. If they did, these longstanding issues would have been picked up on.”

Cricinfo has acknowledged to the Guardian there is an issue and is in the (slow) process of backdating the stats. Watch this space.

Still want more?

Geoff Lemon praises the impact of having a five-day Test in the Women’s Ashes series and hopes the format continues.

Is Bazball a cult? Barney Ronay gives his view on England’s all-action approach after losing the first Men’s Ashes Test.

And Geoff is back with a preview of the second men’s Test, and how Lord’s has been Australia’s stronghold for so many years.

Contact The Spin …

… by writing to tanya.aldred.freelance@theguardian.com.

In?

To subscribe to The Spin, just visit this page and follow the instructions.