County CPO provides update report to council

In a recent meeting, Lethbridge County council had received an update from the county’s Community Peace Officer’s activities. Lethbridge County’s CPO had reported 111 cases that were created. There had been 32 highway protection bylaw complaints (mostly pivot end guns of roads), 15 were given from fire permits and 16 dog control bylaw complaints, 10 unsightly premises complaints and the other 38 were from eight CVSA Level 1 inspections completed with a 75 per cent failure rate. Reported were 10 CVSA Level 2 inspections conducted with a 100 per cent failure rate, 54 violations found and continual education and enforcement on pivot end guns watering the road, burning prohibited debris, burning during a fire ban, dog control and unsightly premises clean-up. “During that time, I created 111 case reports. The majority of them were under the highway protection bylaw and the majority of those (were) end guns and (when) I got multiple complaints, or I felt someone blatantly didn’t care I issued them the fine for it,” noted the CPO. Council had also gone through the Off-Highway Vehicle Helmet Law (OHV), implemented May 15, 2017. In Alberta, an off-highway vehicle (OHV) is defined in the Traffic Safety Act as any motorized mode of transportation built for cross-country travel on land, water, snow, ice or marsh or swampland or on another natural terrain, and without limiting the generality of the preceding, includes, when specifically designed for such travel, four-wheel drive vehicles, low-pressure tire vehicles, snow vehicles and many more through the Traffic Safety Act. “The non-compliance I generally see is them driving around within hamlets, and those are the majority of the complaints I receive and out on the road. Honestly, I haven’t seen that many out this year, and I do see them, but they’re not registered. I would update them and say it is allowed — you can (be) out here, but make sure you go register and insure it.” But the most difficult one to enforce would be not wearing a helmet. The fine for not wearing a helmet is $155, including a victim surcharge. If your helmet is complying but is missing the organization’s designation or is damaged/modified, the fine will be $93, which includes the victim surcharge. -30-

Jaxon McGinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sunny South News