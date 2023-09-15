County councillors voice concerns during Phase 2 update regarding the Official Plan

Several members of Essex County Council voiced concerns regarding finding a balance between protecting agriculture land and providing affordable housing, providing more than one method to obtain affordable housing, and ensuring infrastructure can support future growth as they received an updated report from NPG Planning Solutions regarding the County’s New Official Plan (OP) Review at the September 6 meeting.

The document will focus on the years 2022-2052, and is titled “One Land, One Climate, One Future, Together.”

When the updated Official Plan is officially adopted, it will set out a long-term vision – or a “road map” – on how land and resources in Essex County will be managed for the next 30-years.

It will guide and provide direction to landowners, business owners, developers/homebuilders, and the community at large on matters such as to the location and extent of urban settlement areas; population, employment, and housing projections; agricultural land and natural heritage protection and enhancement; how people and property are protected from flooding and other hazards; and other policy matters and implementation tools as required to responsibly address Planning Act and Provincial Policy Statement requirements.

The County of Essex first implemented its Official Plan in 2001. By Provincial mandate, it needs to be reviewed every five-years. It sets out the long-term goals and objectives to guide the County of Essex – in cooperation with the seven local municipalities. The document is meant to provide guidance and direction. The County’s current Official Plan came into effect in April of 2014, and since this time there have been several changes to the planning framework at the Provincial-level that need to be addressed locally.

Phase 1 of the County’s Official Plan review process prepared the new 30-year County and local population, household, and employment forecasts.

Mary-Lou Tanner, Principal Planner for NPG Planning, noted that through that Phase 1 work, completed by Watson & Associates Economist Ltd., a range of growth is projected for the County by 2051. This includes between 268,100 to 315,000 individuals, 101,200 to 124,200 households, and 107,900 to 124,200 jobs.

Story continues

She added that all seven of the municipalities in the County will grow.

“The question we need to answer relative to growth management, is does each municipality have enough land in their settlement areas for the forecasted housing and jobs,” Tanner asked, noting there is a way to try and determine that.

According to the Watson & Associates report, three categories of housing need to be looked at, Tanner added. That includes low-density (singles and semi-detached), missing middle (duplexes, triplexes, and townhouses), and high density (apartments). She added apartments in the County would include four to eight storey buildings, with surface parking.

Housing affordability is key, she added. “There are things we can do in this Official Plan – and each local municipality in partnership can do – in implementing the County Official Plan to address housing affordability. And, that will be front and centre in the work we are doing.

“We are coming from eras of larger lots, low density housing; and we really do need to think about those densities…[and] the mix of housing we provide, ensuring there are options for people to call each community in the County ‘home,’” Tanner said.

Through the work plan, Tanner added they have heard protecting agricultural land is strongly supported. She added that climate resilience can be addressed by planning for growth, like addressing the county road network, protecting natural heritage, implanting active transportation, and protecting tree canopy.

There are areas that need additional attention in the Official Plan, Tanner said. This includes the shared-commitment to housing affordability, prioritizing jobs and identifying employment lands, stronger ag policies, transportation and contextual design of County Roads, integrating the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWTAS) into the OP, and incorporating a new monitoring and evaluation program.

“The overall health, well-being, and prosperity of people living in this region will be impacted and shaped by how we manage this growth, how we use our land, and by the vision, goals, policies and designations that are contained within the County’s Official Plan,” Rebecca Belanger, Manager of Planning Services for the County of Essex, stated in her Report to County Council.

County Administration was authorized to retain the services of NPG Planning Solutions to assist County Council with phases 2 and 3 of the County’s new Official Plan.

Phase 2 includes growth management and policy direction reports, while phase 3 will include drafting and adoption of the New Official Plan.

Belanger noted Stage 2 of the work plan is nearing completion, and NPG Planning Solutions is finalizing the Growth Management and Policy Directions Reports.

Kingsville Councillor Tony Gaffan, who sat in on the meeting for Mayor Dennis Rogers, commented municipalities can grow all they want. All that housing inventory will not fix the problem.

In the nine-years that he has been on Kingsville Council, not one-level of government has looked at why there is a housing issue. He said between foreign investing and capitalism, there has been an increase in loss of housing.

Around 900 homes have been built in Kingsville since he has been on its Council, and two apartment buildings with four more in the works.

“Not one level of government is looking at the fact that if we start demanding our developers into taking one-third of our new developments into smaller lots, smaller houses…and they have to be protected as not being sold as rental units. We are lacking on that first-time buyer homes and senior homes.

“We need to control capitalism in the country if we are going to make affordable housing,” he said. “All you have to do is call up Markham, Ajax, any of those other municipalities that were all our size 40-years-ago, and they did what the government was forced to do; go up. And they lost that community feel, they got more complaints, they got more demanding, their pressure points were at the nth degree, and we do not collect enough taxes off of our new growth to cover the cost of infrastructure.”

What worries him is that the federal and provincial governments are pressuring municipalities to grow and “dangling our infrastructure money that’s ours to not get it if we don’t hit certain points. At what time are we going to stay strong and say ‘we are going to grow at our own pace, we are going to do what we need to do?’”

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche worried about new provincial legislation and how it could remove the municipality’s ability to plan responsibly.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara noted that two partners that should be included in this planning are the federal and provincial governments, as resources will be needed from these two entities to help with growth, particularly with infrastructure to support that.

“What I like about the Plan itself is, it identified an increase in density. The day of the big estate lots – I think – are [and] should be behind us. We need to be using infill density, all of that is in the Report, which I think is using land efficiently.”

Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt voiced concerns with what he called a contradiction in the Report, with respect to stronger agriculture policies, versus increasing settlement areas. He wondered at what point will development be enough.

“The County has the highest quality, the best farmland, probably in all of Canada. We have huge infrastructure issues already with what the land is designated, but we keep designating more land and more land and creeping out. Well, they aren’t making any more land,” he said.

He reiterated the Federation of Agriculture warns around 300-acres of farmland is lost per day in Ontario.

“This is something we need to look at.”

County Warden/Leamington Mayor, Hilda MacDonald, agreed with asking that question.

It was noted that it is an important priority and one of the top items that gets addressed in balancing housing and growth and preserving farmland. That is something to be presented in Phase 2 on how to achieve that.

Belanger added that the reality is that developers are building upwards to be more-dense, which will reduce requests for settlement expansions.

Kingsville Deputy Mayor Kim DeYong added concern regarding stormwater standards possibly being outdated for new levels of density. She also asked if the OP is to address affordability, besides density.

“The density I am seeing being built is expensive. It is not affordable,” she said.

Belanger responded that the Key Policy Options report will reflect on housing affordability and will include other methods that will be presented to County Council. Tanner added that could include mixed housing to ensure a broader range of choice.

October 10 and 11, a public workshop, TPAC meeting, and Indigenous Community and City of Windsor Staff engagement session is scheduled. It is estimated that at the November 1, 2023 County Council Meeting, Phase 2 will be wrapped-up and Phase 3 will be launched. It is hoped to have the draft New OP ready in the first quarter of 2024 for consideration of adoption.

The original public statutory meeting on this document, which was scheduled for April 5, was postponed to June 7 as that inaugural meeting had around 300 individuals show up with inquiries on whether or not the Official Plan is about the concept of 15-Minute Cities.

MacDonald noted that it was not.

Additional information is available on www.countyofessex.ca/officialplanreview

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press