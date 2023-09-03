County Championship: Lancashire bowl out Northants at Wantage Road

Lewis McManus was last man out, bowled by Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley to wrap up the Northants innings

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79; Hartley 2-47, Balderson 2-49, Williams 2-52 Lancashire 54-2: Bohannon 20* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Northants (0 pts) by 178 runs Match scorecard

Sam Whiteman passed 50 for the fourth time in County Championship cricket this season but Northamptonshire again failed to register a batting point on day one against Lancashire at Wantage Road.

After losing the toss and being put in, in his last game before returning to Western Australia, Whiteman proved the mainstay in a home total of 232, hitting 79.

But Northamptonshire struck back as Lancashire lost openers Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings before the close - and it would have been better still, if nightwatchman Williams had not been dropped at second slip by Emilio Gay in the final over.

After Northants opener Hassan Azad was pinned lbw playing no shot in a probing opening spell from Tom Bailey, Whiteman was at the crease early.

As with any batter faced with a 10:30am start, the left-hander needed good fortune, inside-edging as three times he saw the ball bounce over the stumps.

Two fours in one over from Will Williams got him up and running before an almost head high no-ball from Jack Blatherwick was despatched over the short boundary into the West Stand.

Young opener Gay was looking to recapture his form after a poor One-Day Cup campaign, having made 144 and 61 against Lancashire in Manchester in July.

The left-hander moved elegantly to 35 but, with lunch approaching, he was run out. Looking for a second run, he was sent back by Whiteman with no hope of making his ground thanks to an arrow-like Dane Vilas throw from the deep.

To rub salt in Northamptonshire wounds, skipper Luke Procter was also out as Jack Blatherwick got one to lift and took the former Lancashire man's glove to fly head high to Williams at third slip.

Whiteman resumed after lunch with more intent, sending three deliveries from one Blatherwick over to the fence.

After Rob Keogh inside edged Williams into his off stump for 19, an injury to Blatherwick forced Lancashire skipper Jennings to turn to spinner Tom Hartley, who got rid of Whiteman, playing across a straight one to be adjudged lbw.

Saif Zaib who had played nicely for his 31, drove lazily to lose his off stump to George Balderson, who then accounted for Justin Broad caught behind.

The day's second comical run-out accounted for Worcestershire-bound Tom Taylor and despite some late hitting from wicketkeeper Lewis McManus and Jack White, the hosts came up short in their quest for this summer's first batting point at Wantage Road.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.