County Championship: Fletcha Middleton century bats Hampshire towards Warwickshire draw

Vitality County Championship Division One, Utilita Bowl, Southampton (day three) Warwickshire 455 & 46-0: Davies 34* Hampshire 365: Gubbins 119, Middleton 116; Yates 4-37 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Hampshire (2 pts) by 136 runs Match scorecard

Fletcha Middleton celebrated his maiden County Championship century but Hampshire and Warwickshire look likely to draw at Utilita Bowl.

Homegrown Middleton amassed 116, having put on 213 runs for the second wicket with fellow centurion Nick Gubbins.

An afternoon collapse saw Hampshire lose five middle-order wickets for 45, which put Warwickshire on course for a 90-run first-innings lead.

Rob Yates and opening partner Alex Davies reached 46 without loss by close - a lead of 136.

Middleton's eventual 116 came in 329 balls in four minutes shy of seven hours.

Gubbins followed up his two half-centuries against Lancashire last week with a 216-ball century - the 17th of his first-class career.

After a session of nothingness, Hampshire lost five wickets for 45 runs, in a 103-6 session.

Gubbins fell shortly after lunch for 119 when he yorked himself to a Danny Briggs delivery which then spun out of the footholds. A James Fuller experiment to try and boost the run-rate failed as he swished to short third for a nine-ball five.

Middleton reached three figures with a cover drive and almost needed coaxing into celebrating by proud captain James Vince.

It was a fleeting happy moment for Hampshire before Vince was adjudged caught behind and Tom Prest edged Hassan Ali to second slip.

Liam Dawson and Ben Brown made things look slightly better with a 41-run stand.

Yates then took over to have Middleton caught bat-pad, before Dawson and Ian Holland turned him to leg slip.

The part-time spinner completed back-to-back four-wicket hauls when Kyle Abbott thumped to midwicket before Briggs wrapped things up when Brown's leading edge saw him exit for 49.

Hampshire were bowled out for 365, before the visitors got through 15 overs to the close unharmed.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.