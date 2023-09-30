County of Brant working toward inclusion strategy

Editor’s note: The creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada was established in 2008 as part of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement. The TRC’s purpose was to give those affected by the legacy of the residential school system an opportunity to share stories and experiences.

After hearing from more than 6,500 witnesses, the TRC recommended 94 calls to action in 2015.

Ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Metroland Media reached out to local municipalities to ask about No. 57, a call to educate public servants about the history of Indigenous peoples.

Bordering Six Nations of the Grand River — Canada’s most populous Indigenous community — and near Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the County of Brant is well-positioned to be at the forefront of reconciliation efforts.

However, according to Lucas Isaacs, a consultant and paralegal who has served the Indigenous community for more than 15 years, the municipality is lagging behind some of its southern Ontario counterparts.

The county has around 800 staff members, including part-time employees and volunteer firefighters. When asked about progress educating those workers on Indigenous history, including the legacy of residential schools, treaties and Indigenous rights, the county said in a statement that work on an inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA) strategy is expected to be underway in 2024.

In June, it brought in guest speaker Colleen James, a city councillor in Kitchener and founder of Divonify, to speak to staff members about race, ethnicity and inclusion, it said. The county’s leadership team will also attend a training session later this year focusing on the impacts of racism and discrimination in the county and greater community.

The county said the issues surrounding the call to action are “incredibly important” and “providing opportunities for staff to learn are necessary to grow.”

“The challenges faced by our Indigenous friends and neighbours require conversations that are vital and may be uncomfortable. It is through these conversations and learnings we can expand our mindset and understand the injustices that have taken place,” the statement added.

Story continues

However, when asked whether its training and inclusion strategy will include topics or components specific to Indigenous peoples, the county was vague on details.

“Those attending will leave with a better understanding of what it means to lead with an equity and anti-racism lens and be able to identify ways to create a culture of belonging while being provided with the tools to make meaningful changes within the County of Brant,” it said.

Isaacs, who was previously hired to help the City of Brantford develop its truth and reconciliation action plan, said many municipalities are unsure how to engage with Indigenous stakeholders, since there aren’t clear guidelines for them to follow.

However, he said nearby municipalities that are leading in reconciliation efforts, including Hamilton, have some sort of comprehensive reconciliation action plan that outlines the calls to action they’re going to honour, and how they plan to do it.

The county’s new official plan does include a section on Indigenous engagement and reconciliation that acknowledges responsibility to the TRC’s calls to action within the framework of community growth and development.

When asked whether the county has a comprehensive reconciliation plan, however, the answer was no.

“We currently do not have a comprehensive plan in place but realize the importance of reconciliation with the Indigenous community and we will work with staff to incorporate it into the IDEA strategy and future staff training opportunities.”

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator