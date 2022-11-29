County asked to approve $7.6M for Delhi St. supportive housing

The County of Wellington is being asked to give final approval for the Delhi Street transitional housing project at a cost of $7.6 million.

County staff is recommending council approve the project at its meeting on Thursday.

A report notes that there is currently a budget shortfall of $930,000. The county hopes to address that via a pair of federal housing grant projects it has applied for.

Final design by project architects The Ventin Group Ltd. are expected in January.

“The new design will bridge the gap from homelessness to permanent housing, and as such, the plan offers structure, supervision, support, life skills, education, and training,” stated the report to county council for Dec. 1, by Luisa Artuso, social services administrator.

“Currently, funding of $3.17 million has been allocated to this project from approved provincial funding allocations. Housing Services is proposing the use a maximum of $3.5 million from the shared Housing Regeneration Reserve. A funding shortfall of $930,000 has been identified.”

The building will undergo a complete renovation and have an elevator installed.

“The facility consists of 28 private units, food support services, community living space, meeting, training, and counselling rooms, shower and washroom facilities, laundry areas, and staff administration space.”

The design of the building is meant to be environmentally friendly and accessible.

“As with all its projects, the County will complete a project that meets its Green Legacy sustainability and barrier accessibility requirements,” says the report.

On top of that, the design of the project is meant to have a feel good element for residents and staff.

“The ultimate goal is to create a place that offers a high level of dignity and respect for its residents by creating quality space within a safe environment filled with natural sunlight.

“It will be a welcoming place to call home with staff who are proud to work there.”

