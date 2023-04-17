County aims to lower costs with new causeway plan

To reduce costs, Peterborough County staff are planning to tender a new design of the James A. Gifford Causeway and Chemong Bridge rehabilitation project, and to have separate tenders for the roadwork and bridgework.

One change recommended is the narrowing of the originally proposed pedestrian and bicycle path between Bridgenorth and Ennismore.

Tenders closed in February for the original plan but all bids exceeded the engineer’s cost estimate by 44 per cent. Those tenders have been cancelled.

Staff, asking for $27,850 for additional engineering services and plan to re-tender the project, will present options to Peterborough County council at its Wednesday’s meeting.

A staff report says that, through a public consultation process, it was decided the causeway and Chemong Bridge would change from the existing road into two lanes, 10 metres wide in total with 1 1/2-metre wide paved shoulders.

A three-metre wide multi-use path had also been planned across the causeway and across the south side of the Chemong Bridge, from Kelly Boulevard to the Rotary Park, with construction of a concrete centre median.

Staff are now recommending a 1.8-metre sidewalk be constructed instead, across the causeway’s rock-fill platform from west of Chemong Bridge to Rotary Park.

The report says the narrowing of the multi-use path will eliminate the need to relocate the existing high-pressure gas main to the south side of Chemong Bridge, resulting in significant savings to the project.

“Additional work requiring the services of the design engineer, BT Engineering, has been identified for the James A. Gifford Causeway and Chemong Bridge rehabilitation project to allow for the redesign and retendering of this important infrastructure renewal project,” states the report by Peter Nielsen, manager of capital projects for the county, and Doug Saccoccia, manager of engineering and design for the county.

Staff hope to see a “rescope and redesign” of the projects with the causeway work to be completed in 2023 and the Chemong Bridge work beginning and ending in 2024.

Savings will be achieved by allowing contractors, who specialize primarily in road rehabilitation, to bid on a separate roadworks tender, the report says.

Additional contractors who specialize primarily in bridge rehabilitation will be able to bid on a separate bridgeworks tender.

Separating tenders into specialized disciplines will increase the number of potential bidders, increase competition, reduce downtime and reduce respective costs, the staff report suggests.

The projects must be completed by Oct. 31, 2026 to receive grant money through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner