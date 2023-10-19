County aims at investment attraction

A new committee will oversee some of Brazeau County’s economic development and diversification efforts.

At Tuesday’s meeting council approved the terms of reference for the Technology, Innovation and Investment Attraction committee. Its mandate is to oversee “management and implementation of the Western Economic Corridor (WEC) and other innovative projects within Brazeau County. In conjunction with administration, committee members will provide input to advance the vision and mission of WEC. In addition, the committee will guide administration’s efforts on other innovative projects and investment attraction initiatives that will be beneficial to the community.”

The committee will be composed of councillors Kara Westerlund and Glen Gunderson, along with Reeve Bart Guyon. The County’s CAO and others from administration will also serve and non-voting members. It’s expected to meet a minimum of four times a year, with additional meetings set as needed. Minutes of the meetings will be posted on the County website once approved.

Letters to be sent

Council approved the sending of a number of letters in conjunction with the Town of Drayton Valley. As a result of discussions at a joint council meeting last week, administration will draft letters to the province outlining concerns about homelessness in the area, the response to wildfires, physician recruitment and the proposal to designate the North Saskatchewan as a Heritage River. A fifth letter will be sent to groups and municipalities such as the City of Edmonton, to thank them for their support during the Buck Creek fire and evacuation earlier this year.

Speed sign on the way

Motorists near Lodgepole will soon know exactly how fast they’re going. Council approved the purchase of an electronic speed sign at a cost of around $4,000. The sign uses radar to indicate how fast a vehicle is travelling and alert drivers to slow down if necessary.

While it will initially be installed in the Lodgepole area, the sign can be moved to other parts of the County as needed.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press