Country Is At War With COVID: Jr NTR On Not Celebrating His B'day

Jr NTR is all set to turn a year older on Thursday, 20 May. Ahead of his birthday, the actor released a statement requesting fans to stay at home and not celebrate. Jr NTR himself is recovering from COVID and he also shared an update about his health.

A humble appeal pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

NTR started by saying, "My dear fans, a big thank you to each and everyone of you. I have seen your messages, your videos, and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon".

He added, "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules".

Stating that 'our country is at war with COVID', Jr NTR continued by saying that this is the time to show solidarity to those in need. "Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations".

He also urged fans to step up and help those affected by the virus.

On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR.

Also Read: Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID, Family Under Isolation

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.‘Cops Lying, They Weren’t Maoists’: Kin of Locals Killed in SukmaCBI: Mamata Obstructing Narada Probe; TMC Leaders Refute Claim . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.