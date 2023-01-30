Country superstar? Or rock triple bill? Idaho Center adds two major outdoor concerts

The colder it gets in Boise, the more outdoor concerts get announced at the Ford Idaho Center.

Adding to a growing music calendar, the Nampa venue has revealed two more shows coming to its amphitheater this spring and summer.

Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform Thursday, June 15, with openers Semisonic and Del Amitri.

And country star Luke Bryan will headline Saturday, Aug. 5, with guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

Tickets to the general public become available at 10 a.m. Friday at fordidahocenter.com for both shows. Barenaked Ladies prices range from $35 to $139.50 for front row. Luke Bryan tickets go from $34.50 to $189.50. Presales also will occur.

Country music star Luke Bryan is headed to Nampa this summer.

Alternative-rock fans will hear plenty of familiar tunes at the Barenaked Ladies show. Formed in 1988, the band went on to churn out hits such as “If I Had $1000000,” “Brian Wilson” and “One Week.” Semisonic is known for its ubiquitous 1998 hit “Closing Time.” Scottish rockers Del Amitri’s best-known song is 1995’s pop gem “Roll To Me.”

Luke Bryan’s show will be massive. A popular judge on TV’s “American Idol,” he’s sold millions and millions of albums worldwide. His Country On Tour is named after his his 30th #1 country single, “Country On,” released last year. Other Bryan fan favorites include songs such as “Drunk on You,” “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” and “Crash My Party.”