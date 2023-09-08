Country Star Zach Bryan Says He Was ‘Out of Line’ During Oklahoma Arrest

Craig County Jail

So much for his thrilling success.

Zach Bryan, the country musician whose self-titled album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 this week, was arrested on Thursday in Oklahoma, according to jail records.

The singer-songwriter was charged with obstruction of investigation and released on bond hours later.

The circumstances leading to his arrest were not immediately clear, but TMZ, which first reported the arrest, speculated that he may have been heading to Massachusetts for a Philadelphia Eagles game “when he got busted.”

Addressing the incident on social media on Thursday night, Bryan said “emotions got the best of me” during an altercation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that “I was out of line in the things I said.”

He did not go into detail surrounding what exactly happened, but added, “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

He confirmed he was taken into custody and that “there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

He followed soon after with another post: “STILL FUCKN HIGHWAYING ACROSS THE COUNTRY OL SONS LETS GOOOO.”

The arrest marks the latest twist in a rollercoaster week for Bryan, whose latest single, “I Remember Everything,” a ballad duet with Kasey Musgraves, also debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Bryan was among the nominees for New Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards. His latest tour, Quittin Time, kicks off next March.

