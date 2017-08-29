Country star Zac Brown finds new vocation: TV narrator

NEW YORK (AP) -- Grammy winner Zac Brown might have found a new vocation: TV special narrator.

The country music star will make his television voiceover debut in ''On a Mission: Atlanta Rising,'' a profile of Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC owner Arthur Blank. The one-hour program airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will examine Blank's personal and professional life from his childhood through February's Super Bowl defeat and beyond.

The co-founder of Home Depot, Blank is one of the most powerful owners in the NFL.

''It was such an honor when I was asked to be a part of this project,'' said Brown, a Georgia native and leader of the multiplatinum- selling Zac Brown Band that has had four consecutive No. 1 country albums. He became friendly with Blank through mutual philanthropic efforts in Atlanta.

''Arthur is a great man doing so many great things. He has a huge heart and strives to help communities and people grow to reach their full potential.''

Blank is a supporter of Brown's Camp Southern Ground, which serves children ages 7 to 17 with programs that ''challenge, educate, and inspire.'' He introduced the band at a December benefit for the camp.

