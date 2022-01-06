Country Star Tom T. Hall's Cause of Death at 85 Revealed as Suicide

Tom T. Hall

Country star Tom T. Hall's death has been ruled a suicide. He was 85.

Hall, who was found dead at his Franklin, Tennessee, home on the morning of Aug. 20 last year, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an autopsy report obtained on Wednesday by PEOPLE.

The Williamson County Medical Examiner's report stated that a 911 call was placed at 11:15 a.m. that Friday, with EMS responding to the scene.

"Paramedics confirmed death at approximately 1133 hours, due to obvious injuries," the report continued.

Hall's son Dean Hall, confirmed the songwriter's death last summer via social media. No cause of death was given at the time.

Hall was a renowned country songwriter, having penned classics such as "That's How I Got To Memphis" and "Harper Valley P.T.A." (which is sung by Jeannie C. Riley). His songs earned him a spot in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1978.

He also won one Grammy Award, for his Greatest Hits album in 1972, and was nominated for five additional statuettes.

In 2008, Hall was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside Emmylou Harris, The Statler Brothers and Ernest Stoneman.

Over his decades-long career, Hall earned the nickname of country music's "storyteller," which was exemplified when Rolling Stone included him on its list of 100 Greatest Songwriters.

When Hall was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, singer Jason Isbell honored him by performing his song "Mama Bake a Pie (Daddy Kill a Chicken)."

The blog Saving Country Music was the first to report the update on the "I Like Beer" crooner's death.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.