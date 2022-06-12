Country Star Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Need Time to Breathe'

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Rick Kern/Getty

Country music singer Toby Keith is revealing his recent health update to his fans.

On Sunday, the "Red Solo Cup" crooner shared via Instagram that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer "last fall."

"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," he explained in a statement posted to his social media account. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

RELATED: Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs Received Medals from Trump During Impeachment Proceedings

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family," he continued. "But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith is currently on tour for his new album and is scheduled to perform in Illinois and Michigan on June 17 and 18. No official announcements have been made regarding possible amendments to his tour scheduling.

Last October, Keith, 60, released his first album in five years, entitled Peso In My Pocket.

During his interview with PEOPLE at the time, Keith said he came up with the ideas for the songs on the album while doing his favorite activity: running.

Toby Keith attends the 34th Annual Nashville Symphony Ball at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jason Kempin/Getty

"I'd look at the song ideas I had in my phone before I started running, and then I would take off," he shared. "Next thing I know, my time would be up, and I'd have been constantly working, grinding gears in my head about the songs. I'd get back and put on my recorder on my phone and I would lay down what I got."

"It was a great time for me to write," he added.

RELATED: Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and More to Perform at iHeartCountry Festival in Austin

The Oklahoma native has long been an advocate for cancer patients. In 2006 he founded the Toby Keith Foundation to provide support for children with cancer. In 2014, the foundation opened OK Kids Korral, "a cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment," as their website states.

"There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time," a statement on his foundation's website read. "If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer."

