Country Star Tim McGraw Rocked an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak at the Nashville Songwriter Awards

At the sixth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, held on Tuesday, Tim McGraw was honored with the Nashville Songwriter Association International’s President’s Keystone Award. The Grammy-winning artist hit the red carpet with one of his daughters in a sharp gray suit, which he paired with a black leather cowboy hat. To complement his Southern styling, McGraw chose a stainless steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding watch—which now retails for $27,800—that ties it all together.

The 41 mm watch, Ref. 15510, contrasts its smooth, brush-finished steel case with an elegant “Grande Tapisserie” dial that features miniature pyramid-like squares. Aside from the Swiss watchmaker’s name displayed just below the white-gold hour makers at 12 o’clock, the day-date window at 3 o’clock is the only other eye-catching detail seen on the watch’s face—in the light. Its luminescent hands and indexes are designed to tell time even in the dark.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding watch, ref. 15510

AP fans may note that the watch is powered by the manufacturer’s calibre 4302. The self-winding movement runs at a frequency of 28,800 vph and achieves a 72-hour power reserve. Its robust performance modern looks and performance shouldn’t belie its significance to the horological world. The Royal Oak, created by legendary watchmaker Gerald Genta in 1972, has for decades been one of the most popular sports watches on the market.

According to Billboard, McGraw has earned a staggering 29 No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits throughout his career. Steve Bogard, president of the National Songwriters Association International, referred to McGraw as “a touchstone of modern country music,” at the awards ceremony. Singer-songwriter Lori McKenna also performed the Louisiana native’s famous “Humble and Kind” track. Taking the podium to accept his award, McGraw thanked the association, saying, “Thank you for trusting me with your songs and thank you for this wonderful award. It means so much to me.”

