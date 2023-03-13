Country star Tim McGraw is coming back to the Mid-State Fair. When do tickets go on sale?

Country music superstar and actor Tim McGraw is coming back to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

It will be the eighth time McGraw has performed at the Paso Robles fair’s main stage, according to a news release.

McGraw will take the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage on Wednesday, July 19.

McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and won three Grammy awards, 19 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards, the release said.

He frequently tours with his wife, country musician Faith Hill, and has starred in award-winning films and television shows.

Tickets for McGraw’s July 19 concert range from $50 to $175 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at midstatefair.com.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.