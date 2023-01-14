Country Star Shay Mooney Gets Real About His Weight Loss Journey

Katie Bowlby
·3 min read

Country music fans have noticed a difference in Shay Mooney over the past six months. The singer, one half of the Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay, has made some lifestyle changes, and his hard work is paying off. The singer and father of two young sons (with another on the way!) has opened up about his health journey, and he has shared his experience with his fans. (Spoiler alert: There are no shortcuts. Just hard work and consistency.)

On His Motivation

Shay started on his journey for a simple reason: to feel better. He told Today, "I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy. It wasn't necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy."

On His Secret to Success

In a time when so many people are seeking quick results from fad diets and weight-loss pills, Shay kept it real and explained that his success is the result of hard work. According to People, he said, "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it! I've completely changed my lifestyle, and I've literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."

On Making the Change

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney)

In December, Shay shared a powerful video on Instagram with a montage of photos from his life."It’s weird not recognizing yourself. I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again. It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on. I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity…let’s go find greatness."

On His Growing Family

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney)

Shay and his wife, Hannah Billingsly, are expecting their third child this winter. Shay shared a sweet series of photos with this caption, "This has been the best 6 months of my life. #dad"

Hannah, who hosts the podcast Unexpected, shared a lighthearted video posing with her baby bump with the caption, "(Your loss is my gain, baby.) Literally😂" Hannah wrote, "So proud of you, baby… and proud of the example you’re setting for all our boys, physically and spiritually 🤍 I’ll meet ya at the gym roughly 6 weeks after this baby gets here 😂"

On Finding Peace

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney)

For Shay, this transformation has been more than physical. He celebrated his 31st birthday by sharing an emotional video with his son, Ames Alexander, who turns 3 in February. Shay talked about his spiritual journey over the past year: "31. We haven’t known each other long…but I promise to keep showing up. It’s moments like this that keep me going. It took me 30 years to figure out what I wanted wasn’t a temporary high. The peace that I have found in Jesus and my family this past year has changed my life. I’m not where I want to be yet…but for the first time in a very long time I have peace knowing I’m on my way. Grateful doesn’t quite cover it. ❤️"

On His Transformation

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney)

Shay shared a before-and-after comparison of his results with shirtless bathroom selfies taken just six months apart. Shay wrote, "Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you."

