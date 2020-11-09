Lee Brice, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard test positive for COVID-19, will miss performing at CMA Awards

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

Hubbard posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would also not perform on the show, which airs on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.

The Country Music Association said in a statement that while it was disappointing that both artists would not perform, but it was a sign that their COVID-19 precautions were working.

“We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint,” the statement said. “Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) and of course practicing social and physical distancing.”

A representative for Brice told The Associated Press on Sunday that he is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."

Brice was tested ahead of the awards show, which will be broadcast on ABC from Nashville, where he had been scheduled to perform with Carly Pearce. Pearce and Brice are nominated for their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now" in the categories musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Brice, who is known for hit songs like "I Drive Your Truck" and "I Don't Dance," will be isolating at home until he's cleared by a doctor, according to a statement from his representative.

A CMA spokesperson said Brice was tested and received his result before arriving on site for any of show rehearsals or activities. Although the show doesn't have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while still physically distanced.

"Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music," the statement said.

