Country Singer Kassi Ashton Engaged to Boyfriend Travis Myatt: 'Fate Planned This All Along'

She said yes!

Country singer Kassi Ashton is engaged to longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt, she announced on Monday.

The "Dates in Pickup Trucks" singer, 29, revealed that Myatt, 32, popped the question after five years of dating while on a trip to Key West, Florida, where they first met.

"On the pier where we met, with a hand written declaration and our family secretly waiting on the beach. It's almost as if you and fate planned this all along. I love you so much @jtmyatt," she wrote on Instagram. "He surprised me with this trip, my dream ring, my dream antique ring box, and my dream photographer, @ktcrabbphoto. I asked him how I was to repay him and he said, 'marry me.'"

Ashton shared a series of photos from the big day that feature her and Myatt, a Nashville publishing executive, wearing matching white outfits, and him getting down on one knee in front of a poster containing photos of the pair.

He shared a series of Instagram posts, too, including one of the singer showing off her new rock.

"I was in love with her before she knew my first name… now she's taking my last name," he wrote.

Ashton, who toured with Maren Morris in 2019, praised Myatt in an interview with PEOPLE last month.

"He's the most supportive, most open-minded person I know," she said. "I've been so in love with him our whole relationship. He understands that I sometimes have to wait for this next move in life until my career catches up. He doesn't ever push me to think differently. Plus, my grandma loves him."

Kassi Ashton/Instagram Kassi Ashton and Travis Myatt

The "Drop Top" singer signed to UMG Nashville and Interscope in 2017, and counts Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Aretha Franklin and Adele as influences.

"I've wanted to do this for so long," she told PEOPLE in 2019 of singing. "This is the only thing I've ever wanted to do my entire life."