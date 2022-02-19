Country singer Kane Brown to perform at Mid-State Fair for the first time
Billboard deemed him the “future of Country.” TIME Magazine named him one of the most influential people in the world. Now, he’s coming to the California Mid-State Fair for the first time ever.
Country artist Kane Brown is set to perform at the Mid-State Fair on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center’s Chumash Grandstand Arena, the fair announced Friday.
The newest addition to the lineup, Brown’s No. 1 self-titled debut album made him the first artist to top all five Billboard Country charts simultaneously, according to a Mid-State Fair news release.
With hits like “One Mississippi,” “Heaven” and “What Ifs,” Brown has launched his new tour called Blessed & Free.
Brown’s concert at the fair is priced at $35, $50, $75, $95 and $125 (for pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. online at the Mid-State Fair website.
An opener will be announced at a later date, according to the news release.
The 2022 Mid-State Fair runs July 20 to July 31. This year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”