Country music star Zach Lane Bryan releases album slamming Ticketmaster and accuses it of 'stealing money from working-class people'

Country star Zach Bryan in "Yellowstone" season five, episode seven. Paramount Network

Country musician Zach Lane Bryan released a live album "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster," on Dec. 25.

On Instagram, he claimed, "monopolies" like Ticketmaster are "stealing from working-class people."

He said he's doing "all he can" to make his concerts affordable and said other artists should too.

Country music star Zach Lane Bryan name-dropped Ticketmaster in his most recent album title and accused it of "stealing" from hard-working fans.

The 26-year-old singer, whose album "American Heartbreak," was number 5 on the Billboard 200 in May, announced his newest release "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster," in an Instagram post on Sunday — taking aim at the infamous ticket sales company.

Bryan also posted a lengthy explanation as to why it had taken so long to set tour dates for the popular album: Ticketmaster's hold on the ticket sales market made it very difficult for him to keep costs down for fans, he said.

"I believe working-class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows," the Oklahoma native said in his Instagram post. "I am so tired of people saying things can't be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working-class people."

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The live album was recorded at a concert in Red Rocks, Colorado, and includes live performances of some of his most popular songs like "Something in the Orange" and "Heading South."

Bryan joins a choir of voices — artists, fans, and politicians alike — that have called Ticketmaster out for so-called monopoly-like behavior.

In November, after many fans waited in a virtual line for hours to get tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, tickets listed on the site were much more than the typical listener could afford. Some were being re-sold on the platform for upwards of $40,000.

Some of these fans sued the company and the US Department of Justice is reportedly considering opening a case against the platform to investigate it for violating antitrust laws, The New York Times reported.

Earlier this month, Mexico's consumer protection agency slapped Ticketmaster with a fine, after Bad Bunny fans said they were sold fake tickets to the artist's concert.

