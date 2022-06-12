Country music star Toby Keith announces he's been battling stomach cancer

Toby Keith performs during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Country music star Toby Keith announced on Twitter that he is battling stomach cancer.

Keith said he's spent the last six months receiving cancer treatments.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 26,380 people in the US will get stomach cancer this year.

Country music star Toby Keith announced on Twitter and Instagram that he has been receiving treatments for stomach cancer for the last six months.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," the statement says. "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith's publicist told Deadline the artist would not be performing "for now." Keith was scheduled to perform in Illinois on June 17.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in the US, 26,380 people will get stomach cancer and 11,090 will die of stomach cancer in 2022. The average age of diagnosis is 68.

The seven-time Grammy-nominated artist is one of the richest men in country music and is known for his hits "Should've Been a Cowboy" and "As Good As I Once Was." He is also known for his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Keith played at Trump's inauguration and performed in Saudi Arabia during Trump's first visit to the country as president. Trump also awarded Keith with a National Medal of Arts in 2021.

Keith said in 2016 that he is neither a Democrat nor a Republican, and is registered to vote as an Independent.

