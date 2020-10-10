Country Music’s LGBTQ Arrow Lands at Apple Music, as the Genre Gets Its First Gay-Themed Show With ‘Proud Radio’

Country music has never been the first genre that most people would think of when they consider formats that would be openly proud of Pride, as it were. But the music has always had a significant gay fan base, on top of the many LGBTQ execs filling the offices of Music Row and the… well, far lesser percentages of openly gay artists in the field. The jump from C&W to C&Q no longer seems such a big one, with mainstream acceptance of country’s gay audience, artists and culture coming to bloom in a historic way in the first radio program of note devoted to that intersection: Apple Music Country’s new show “Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly.”

The second two-hour episode airs Sunday night on the two-month-old Apple Music Country station at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT (or 6-8 on Nashville Central Time). Apple, which commissioned the monthly show as part of a platform-wide Proud Radio initiative, is also making Sunday’s installment available on demand to subscribers from Sunday morning on in honor of National Coming Out Day. The new show has an engaging, informed and firmly-embedded-in-Nashville host in Kelly, a 15-year broadcasting veteran whose voice is familiar to country fans through his interviews on syndicated and network broadcasts; fellow country journalists know him as one of the figures in country awards press rooms whose questions are most warmly greeted by the stars.

“Proud Radio” has two guests each episode, one well-established, one an up-and-comer in the “rainbow spotlight” slot. After a September premiere that had Brandy Clark and Brandon Stansell filling those veteran/upstart slots, the October episode features compelling and emotional interviews with Waylon Payne — the son of country music royalty, whose “Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me” was released to critical acclaim last month — and rising Americana favorite Jaime Wyatt, who discusses her more recent coming-out experience. Surrounding these reflective segments are playful playlists that mix LGBTQ artists and straight allies … plus the occasional retro camp classic, as Kelly has a good memory for the distant era when country superstars submitted themselves to disco remixes.

Variety spoke with Kelly about his ground-breaking show in the run-up to Sunday night’s new episode, which can be heard here.

VARIETY: You must feel as much as anyone that a gay country show is unprecedented territory. Maybe someone did one on a tiny public radio station somewhere, but as far as we know, anyway…

KELLY: I’ve known Michael Bryan, who heads up Apple Music in Nashville, for a long time, and when he approached me with doing “Proud Radio” for country, it was an opportunity that I really didn’t even think was possible — really kind of beyond a dream. But I could see (openness) happening in the format overall. Being in the audience at the CMA Awards last November and seeing Lil Nas X win a CMA Award as an out Black gay man, and then seeing Brandi Carlile in the audience, I really felt like something was shifting in that moment. So to now have this show, it does feels historic and unprecedented — but it also feels like a next step that makes sense for the format.

You’ve probably faced the question: Is there really enough of a gay/country intersection to fill two hours every month, indefinitely?

I felt the same thing. But if you listened to the first episode, I went back and wanted to highlight key moments of LGBTQ representation in country music along the way. So it started off with Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” and later we played Reba McEntire’s dance remix of “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” which was a dance chart hit back in the day. Because I thought, well, I’ll have allies on the show as guests, and play them throughout, too. But what I found out was that there was so much great music being made by LGBTQ country artists out there that I didn’t even know existed.

I had Brandy Clark on the first episode, and of course I knew her; people like Brandy and Orville Peck being out are kind of the people that I would say are the tentpoles. But there’s so much more out there in these little pockets of queer country going on all over the country. There’s a Gay Ole Opry scene out of Brooklyn with Karen & the Sorrows and Paisley Fields, who I’m playing on this next episode. Also, there’s a great website by a guy from California named Dale (Henry Geist) called countryqueer.com that’s kind of been a bible for me. We start this next episode with a guy here in Nashville named John Tucker, a 23-year-old Black guy whose song “Vacation” is getting steam on R&B playlists but sounds to me like something that Dan + Shay or Kelsea Ballerini could jump on very easily. There is a bit of dipping into the Americana world, because I think the Americana world has been much more open to LGBTQ artists than mainstream country. But there are also artists like guys here in Nashville named Chris Housman and Cameron Hawthorn that are actually making music for mainstream country as well. It’s just great to see the diversity of the artists that are also queer artists: Everything from hardcore folk to commercial pop-country is all there, and the quality level of the music that’s been made is exceeding my expectations so much that I’m really excited to give it this platform. So my hope is that there will be artist discovery going on as well as a celebration of the people who have broken down the barriers before.