Country music legend Randy Travis to receive tribute concert in Dallas-Fort Worth

Country music legend Randy Travis will get a Lone Star State-sized tribute this fall in North Texas.

“A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis” is coming to Grand Prairie’s Texas Trust CU Theatre on Nov. 15. Pre-sale tickets are available now, with general public passes going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Texas concert is the second tribute show planned for Travis this fall, following a production on Oct. 24 in Huntsville, Alabama. Each show will feature country music artists singing the hits of Travis discography, which started in 1986 with “Storms of Life.”

Travis and his wife Mary live in Tioga. They told reporters Tuesday that Texas is near and dear to their heart.

“Texas kind of is a country song,” Mary Travis said. “We have cowboys, we have the horses, we have the lassos ... we have everything there is in Texas that goes into a country song.”

After a multi-decade career, Randy Travis suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2013. He had a bout with aphasia, damaging his voice and singing ability.

Travis has taken the stage a handful of times over the past decade, but will be close by the Grand Prairie tribute. Over the next few weeks an announcement will detail what Texas country artists will sing any one of Travis’ 23 No. 1 singles.

While the Alabama and Texas tribute shows are similar in the music they’ll cover, it’s all about who’s behind the microphone.

“There are so many great artists from Texas, so you will see a focus on Texas artists,” Mary Travis said. “That’s what we want to do is give those Texas artists a platform and just enjoy the way they sing Randy Travis music.”

Fort Worth fans may remember seeing Randy and Mary Travis at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in February.

A video went viral at the time, showing the rodeo crowd serenade the couple with Travis’ song “Forever and Ever, Amen”. The moment came as a complete surprise to Mary Travis, who cherished the gesture.

“Those are the things that just light up your heart,” Mary Travis told the Star-Telegram. “It’s a wonderful thing.”