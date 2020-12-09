Country Living launch two stylish kitchens: The Whitstable and the Hastings
Exciting news! Country Living has launched a beautiful new kitchen collection at Homebase with two stunning designs: the Whitstable and the Hastings. You can choose from the nature- and heritage- inspired colours, stylish appliances, sinks, taps and work surfaces to create your own bespoke look and make your dream country kitchen a reality.
What you need to know about the Country Living kitchens:
Details and finishes can be hand-picked by the customer to create a bespoke look
Every element is Country Living Editor-approved
They are hand-built in Yorkshire
They are made using FSC certified wood and sustainably-sourced materials
Both kitchens come with a 20-year guarantee
They arrive ready to install for speed and simplicity
Cabinet interiors come in six colourways: Cool White, Smooth Ivory, Haze, Warm Grey, Country Oak and Modern Oak
Country Living kitchens reflect the brand's ethos of living a relaxed and simple life with the kitchen at the heart of the home
"I’m so excited to be working with Homebase to bring these beautiful kitchen designs to life. Whatever style you’re after, we’ve got a kitchen to suit you." Louise Pearce, Editor-in-Chief, Country Living.
THE WHITSTABLE
Hand-built in Yorkshire, the Country Living Whitstable kitchen combines a traditional Shaker look with subtle modern touches, creating a truly timeless British-inspired design.
It blends practicality with style and warmth – mix and match the classic colours on the doors to create a country kitchen that is truly bespoke.
The Country Living Whitstable comes ready to install, along with a 20-year guarantee so it will stand the test of time.
Design features:
Paint options inspired by the British countryside and classic heritage colours
Colours that fit stylishly together and can be easily combined to create a unique look for your country kitchen colour scheme
Thoughtful design touches like soft close doors and deep, stylish pan drawers
Classic country design details such as the larder cupboard and butler's pantry
Copper coloured handles add a pop of light and interest
Available in 10 colourways: Cotton White, Buttermilk, Thyme, Dove Grey, Pebble, Pewter, Charcoal, Duck Egg, Emerald Green and Deep Blue
THE HASTINGS
The epitome of country chic, the Country Living Hastings kitchen is your secret to creating a homely and relaxed cooking space.
Available in three calming shades, this classic country kitchen pairs traditional tongue-and-groove-style doors with modern and smart space-saving ideas for a practical yet cosy ambience.
The Country Living Hastings is hand-built in the UK and comes ready to install with a 20-year guarantee.
Design features:
Stylish tongue-and-groove doors for that classic farmhouse or chic country kitchen look
A classic design that easily translates into a charming kitchen, however big or small your space
Larder cupboards and deep pan drawers that are great for baking and cooking equipment
Available in three colourways: Milk, Clotted Cream and Biscuit
Also in the Country Living collection at Homebase...
Kitchens aren't the only thing we've been busy designing with Homebase behind-the-scenes this year. In 2021, you can also look forward to:
stylish furniture
beautiful home furnishings
a decorative paint range
outdoor living garden products
new tiling ranges
Once launched, our products will be available to buy in one of the 155 Homebase stores across the country or online at Homebase.co.uk. You can find your nearest store here.
Alongside bringing the Country Living aesthetic to Homebase stores, our sister brands House Beautiful and Good Housekeeping will also launch collections.
House Beautiful will launch their own modern and on-trend ranges of those listed above and the Good Housekeeping line will include kitchen and cookware products.
