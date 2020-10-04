Country Fans Are Going Wild Over Tim McGraw's Throwback Pic of His Infamous Mullet

From House Beautiful

Buckle up, y'all. We're still not over Tim McGraw's latest throwback Instagram post.

The “I Called Mama” singer took to Instagram to share a little blast from the past with a photo dated all the way back to 1994. In the snap, Tim is seen rocking his signature early-'90s ‘do—a curly mullet—while staring wide-eyed into the camera. “Boy.....1994 was a long time ago!!!” the 53-year-old singer captioned the post.

One look at the photo and it’s safe to see why more than 60,000 fans liked the post, not to mention why throngs of users flocked to Tim’s comments section to share their thoughts.

“We were running hard and in our prime if my memory serves me well,” Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre wrote, accompanied by two crying-laughing emojis.

“BUT DID YOU HAVE A BBQ STAIN ON YOUR WHITE T-SHIRT,” one user chimed in, referencing Tim’s hit song, “Something Like That.”

“Legend,” country star Chris Lane wrote.

“You’ve been a country music star in 4 different decades, you even survived the 90’s mullet era. The list of singers being relevant over 4 decades is pretty much George Strait and you,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, Tim's daughter, Audrey, chimed in with a simple "Omg," while Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town added an appropriate nod to Tim's industry status with her quick comment: "Icon."

Here’s hoping Tim will share more throwback pics that take us back to the good ol' days of the ‘90s!

