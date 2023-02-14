Country diary: Two mistle thrushes goad each other, nerves frayed

Photograph: Alamy

A blackbird chuckles its extravagant alarm. Below that outburst, there’s a slurred fizz, like a sigh to manage a barely held temper. As I step forward, the mistle thrush’s voice explodes with fricatives. I’m not sure if his rattle is directed at me, or – I can just about hear another tattoo at the far side of the tree-fringed meadow – at another mistle thrush.

As if to settle the matter, the nearest bird swoops into the open. My binoculars struggle to follow him but, before they catch up, his song leads me to the apex of a tall oak. A different species might lurk below the twig-line to thwart a hawk’s ambush. Not this bruiser. There he is, standing to attention with his puffed-out breast, ready for all comers.

His rival flings his retort from a cedar’s crown. The two goad each other till their voices riff into an almost continuous braid. As I listen, I marvel that I ever confused this brusque and hurried music with that of the blackbird (Turdus merula). The mistle thrush (Turdus viscivorus) is the bigger species, but its voice is shriller and has an off-key quality compared with the blackbird’s rich and languid song. The mistle thrush also scarcely bothers with the soft twitter that typically appends the verses of the blackbird, as if it can’t spare the time for such niceties.

And time is of the essence. By mid-February, mistle thrushes have already paired. Instead of a lover’s croon for Valentine’s Day, their song is more of a rousing skirl for Lupercalia, the ancient Roman fertility festival that was an antecedent to the modern celebration. Indeed, because Lupercalia also honoured the protection of a precious resource from thieves, it’s a better fit. For the ancient Romans, that resource was sheep and the thieves were wolves. For the mistle thrush, the resource is the few shrivelled fruits left on brambles and blackthorn that, all winter, it has vigorously defended from other berry feeders.

But as the season rolls on, nerves are clearly frayed. My focused gaze has just met a white-ringed eye that stares at me with the fixity of a control freak.

