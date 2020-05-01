Country diary: one lone earwig stands her ground in the logpile

Photograph: Henri Koskinen/Alamy

Hidden away in a damp, shady corner at the foot of my fence, a half-metre-high heap of logs and leaves has rotted down to rich humus, the few remaining tree stumps and branches pitted with insect boreholes.

As I turn over a partially buried tunnel of bark, woodlice scatter, a cluster of garden and brown-lipped snails shrink back into their banded shells, and a common cryptops centipede scuttles for cover.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A lone earwig darts out of a depression in the soil. In the late afternoon sunlight, its mahogany-coloured exoskeleton has the glowing patina of antique leather. It pauses for a second, beaded antennae twitching, then turns and dashes back to the shallow hole.

An earwig’s sex can be determined by looking at the shape of its cerci, the forked appendages at the rear of its abdomen. In males, these pincers are sharply curved and reminiscent of a male stag beetle’s mandibles – broader at the base, with crenelate teeth on the lower part of the inner margin. This individual’s pincers are less robust, straight and held almost parallel, identifying her as female.

My shadow falls across her, but she stands her ground. As I peer closer, the reason for her reluctance to retreat is immediately obvious – she is standing guard over a clutch of around 40 off-white oval eggs.

‘Their mother will continue to protect them from predators until after the second instar.’ Photograph: FLPA/Alamy

It’s likely that the nymphs will begin to hatch any day now, emerging as tiny, translucent replicas of their parents. In their transition from egg to adult, the larvae will go through four instars – developmental stages between moults. Exhibiting a level of maternal care unusual among insects, their mother will continue to protect them from predators and feed them until after the second instar, when they will start venturing out of the nest at night to forage by themselves.

Despite the female’s dedicated parenting, it is unlikely that the whole clutch will survive. Early hatchers often engage in siblicide, killing and cannibalising their unborn nest mates – behaviour that not only reduces competition, but also provides direct nutritional benefit.

Carefully covering the brood chamber, I leave the earwig to her vigil. Come July, I’ll venture out on warm evenings to search for her progeny feeding on the flowers and foliage of my dahlias and clematis.