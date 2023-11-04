Country diary: A different winter on the farm, for us and the cattle

As we move into winter on our upland farm, things will be different this year. Normally mornings and evenings are spent in the cow shed, forking up silage to the cows as they breathe their hot steamy breath over me. This year we have built up a herd of belted galloway cows, and the plan is that they will be outwintered in extensive allotments (something they’re suited to) without the need for additional feed.

This morning I set off early to see how the cows were doing in Westmorland Borrowdale. The 2022-born heifers are grazing here to maintain and restore the ancient wood pasture. The grazing has to be carefully managed to protect the ancient trees, and rare mosses and lichens on them. There are just seven cows in 135 acres. The idea is that that the cows will knock back the bracken in the allotment so it does not dominate, while also allowing natural regeneration from the existing trees. Some new trees have also been planted in woodland exclosures and tree cages.

The cows can be difficult to spot in such an extensive landscape, despite their distinctive wide belt. I’m pleased to see them standing on a hillside from a distance, and walk over to see how they are. We had them in small fields at home before they went up to these allotments, and thankfully they now know me and do not run away.

After a few minutes they become bored by my conversation and move off to explore the allotment. They seem happy and well fed, but I will need to keep an eye on them over the winter to make sure there is enough for them to eat. The plan is to keep the herd without any additional inputs or medications as far as possible. This low-input way of working will hopefully benefit the farm financially, now we’re losing income as the basic payment scheme reduces.

This way of working will also be better for the land, and better for the cows, who are free to exhibit their natural behaviour living in the woodland over winter. As we do not own this land, the estate that owns the wood pasture receives the environmental payments, so we will need to make money by breeding quality livestock, which is a very long-term plan.

• Country diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary