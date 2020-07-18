Country diary: the deadly yew also offers welcome shade

Outside the village of Clipsham there’s an avenue of ornamental yew trees half a kilometre long. They are sculpted into shapes like foliage chess pieces: opposing rows across a grassy coachway. It has been here for centuries, once leading to a nearby hall. Now it’s open to all, but oddly adrift, its lines on the land a genteel equivalent of the many disused, overrun runways hereabouts.

The yews are still tended and trimmed, and contrast with a backdrop of larch and redwoods – the latter species itself once a statement in wood of exotic means. This wilder edge is full of wood pigeon canopy-rattle, and pleasingly disorderly against these preened lines. I veer in at the first track.

Clipsham Park Wood is a marble of contrasts: sun of the sharpest kind against black shadow, and over all of it a cosmos of insects like flung, golden dust. Upwards, a row of pointed crowns, that treeline silhouette of the north but here in the east. The sky they seem to indicate is a coiffure of high cloud against blue. Then back to the avenue, and the rich green and black of those trees.

The shade of a yew is remarkable: a solid thing, palpably cool on a hot day, the sweet scent of the needles accompanying that feeling of calm found often beneath something stately and living. I run my hand against the trim-line, the needles are waxy and cool. And deadly, of course.

Besides that opaque shade, there’s so much other darkness by proxy with the yew, which makes it a striking choice for festive pruning. The graveyard tree, the ever-living tree, the “death tree”. Every part of it is poisonous – bark, foliage, seed – and those portly boughs are a hidey-hole of thousands of years of superstition. Also, there’s that unsettling thing about large topiary; so flamboyant, yet inscrutable.

One of the yews has lost its greenery. It’s an odd sight, like a narwhal tusk: far from that fat cylinder of ancient, cabled wood you might find in an old churchyard yew. It’s more like a candyfloss plucked to the stick.

But another has a crack in the shell, and is more reassuring: inside, branches like old fingers, complex and organic. A real tree, after all.